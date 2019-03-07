Adewale, Baker break Binghamton program records in meet

Provided by Ed Moran Graduate student Oyin Adewale broke the school record in the women’s shot put as Binghamton finished its indoor track and field season. Close

The Binghamton men’s and women’s track and field teams ended their indoor seasons on a high note this past weekend at the ECAC/IC4A Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Over the course of the three-day event, the Bearcats performed well, with several competitors securing new personal bests and breaking school records.

In the women’s shot put, graduate student Oyin Adewale secured a third-place finish with a distance of 49-11.25, shattering the program record that she set herself last year. This achievement provides Adewale with a strong finish to what has been a challenging indoor season.

“Oyin probably had the best performance out of anybody,” said BU head coach Mike Thompson. “[She] has had a tough season, she has not been throwing as well as she’s wanted to throw, so to have a huge personal best at her last indoor collegiate meet was really impressive.”

Graduate student Brooke Bonney continued her recent success, placing fifth in the women’s weight throw (60-4).

Adewale and Bonney were not the only Bearcats to make a splash at this weekend’s championships. Other top finishers from the women’s side included the 4×400 meter relay team. Consisting of freshman Stephanie Cassens, junior Latoya Shand and sophomores Brittany Korsah and Sophia Gelard, the team finished seventh (3:47.95). Freshman Aziza Chigatayeva also had a standout performance in the 3000-meter run (9:50.33). Chigatayeva competed in both the 3000- and 5000-meter runs during the America East Indoor Track & Field Championships last weekend.

The men’s team also impressed at Boston University over the weekend, with several athletes turning in solid performances. In the triple jump, junior Matt Baker reached new heights, placing fifth (49-6.5) and breaking the school record that he set last week. Junior Greg Matzelle was also able to finish his indoor season strongly with a fourth-place finish in the 60-meter dash (6.89), and fellow junior Jack Fitzgerald placed fourth in the high jump (6-8.25).

Overall, both teams turned in notable showings throughout the entire year as several Bearcats broke records along the way.

“I thought the indoor season went very well,” Thompson said. “I thought the men’s and women’s teams did better than I expected them to do at the beginning of the year, so I was very happy with the season as a whole.”

The Bearcats now set their sights on the fast-approaching outdoor season, with hopes to keep the momentum generated from the indoor season going. With a few weeks until the start of the outdoor season, the break will give the Bearcats ample time to rest up and prepare for the second part of their campaign. Culminating with the NCAA D1 Outdoor Track & Field Championships in June, the outdoor season marks a new challenge for both track and field squads.

“I think everyone is in a good place, I think everyone is ready for a break,” Thompson said. “The team is healthy, feeling good and ready to go.”

The outdoor season begins with the Lafayette 8-Way Meet at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 30 at Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania.