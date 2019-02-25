Bearcats struggle amid rain delays, cancellations

In a wet weekend filled with games being postponed and canceled, the Binghamton baseball team fell to Old Dominion 2-1 on Friday and 12-9 on Sunday. The Bearcats (0-5) remain winless after failing to register a win this weekend against the Monarchs (3-5). Despite the defeats, BU showed signs of hope with a late-game rally in Sunday’s game.

After a three-game slide against No. 17 Michigan to start the season, the Bearcats were looking to get their first victory against the Monarchs. It seemed like that moment could have come on Friday. Senior pitcher Nick Gallagher and the bullpen did enough to keep Binghamton in the game defensively, combining for only two earned runs on nine hits over eight innings. In the end, the Bearcats could not figure out the Monarchs’ pitching, scoring only one run on five hits.

The Bearcats have had a tough time scoring so far in this young season, averaging just 1.75 runs per game before Sunday’s game. The offensive highlight so far had been BU’s 5-4 loss against Michigan. Sophomore catcher Sam Freedman drove in three of those four runs, including an RBI double to give Binghamton the momentary lead. Poor defense and pitching has also been ailing Binghamton thus far this season, as it let up over 10 runs twice against Michigan.

On Sunday, Binghamton hoped to turn its season around. The weather began to affect the team, with Saturday’s game being delayed and played on Sunday; additionally, the initial Sunday game was canceled for rain. The Bearcats were held to one run going into the top of the eighth inning and it looked like the team would go down without much of a fight. Old Dominion’s pitchers had recorded a combined eight strikes and held BU to six hits at that point.

Then, the Bearcats put together an impressive six-run rally, registering five hits in the eighth inning and bringing the team within two runs of the Monarchs. The stretch was started by senior outfielder Sean Trenholm, who pinch hit and singled to lead off the inning. From there, a series of walks, singles and doubles led the Bearcats to their biggest inning of the season.

The Monarchs did not let up after that, scoring three runs of their own. However, despite the 12-7 differential, Binghamton put on another small rally, scoring two runs and loading the bases while down 12-9 in the top of the ninth. While it didn’t pull through with the win, the team was able to pull itself back into the game from an eight-run deficit and give itself a chance to win.

Sunday’s game marked the first time any Binghamton player recorded three hits this season, as both freshman catcher Connor Aoki and redshirt junior infielder Alex Baratta reached that mark, driving in two runs and one run, respectively. Seven different Bearcat players combined for 14 hits in the game, another season-high mark.

Binghamton’s pitching and defense did not fare as well, surrendering 12 runs for the second time this season. Four different Binghamton pitchers let up multiple runs, including three runs in the eighth inning to help seal the game for the Monarchs.

While a strong fight was put forth against Old Dominion, Binghamton still continues to search for its first victory of the season.

Next up for the Bearcats is a three-game series against the Marshall Thundering Herd next weekend. First pitch in the opening game is set for 2 p.m. on Friday, March 1 from Kennedy Center Field in Huntington, West Virginia.