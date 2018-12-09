Graduate student guard J.C. Show mustered 10 points against Loyola Maryland, all coming in the second half of the Bearcats’ lopsided defeat.

BU outscored by nine points in each half of loss

The Binghamton men’s basketball team was defeated handily by a blazing Loyola University Greyhounds (Md.) offense Saturday afternoon, resulting in an 83-65 loss to the Greyhounds (4-6) in the Events Center. The 83 points surrendered by the Bearcats (3-7) represented the most they have allowed the entire season to this point.

Despite several coaching adjustments throughout the matinee match, the Greyhounds’ offense stayed efficient. The Bearcats operated out of a 2-3 zone defense for a majority of the match until about halfway through the second half, when they employed a press and switched to man defense.

Loyola was hitting its shots from all over the floor as it finished the game shooting 59 percent from deep and 54 percent from inside the arc. In the second half, the Greyhounds pushed the ball inside, where they were able to break down the 2-3 zone. The Greyhounds were able to manage good looks at the rim.

“I thought we played really hard,” said BU head coach Tommy Dempsey. “They moved the ball great and made shots, they came out and played a great game and we tried a couple of different things to disrupt them, but they were just in a great rhythm all day.”

The Bearcats were led by freshman guard Sam Sessoms, who posted 20 points and has been averaging 18.5 points per game so far this season.

“I was finding the right spots and my teammates got it to me when I was in the right position, and I was able to make shots that I work on every day,” Sessoms said.

Loyola’s starting five all posted double-digit scoring, led by junior guard Andrew Kostecka, who scored 13 points on 5-6 shooting from the floor. The Greyhounds’ scoring was a byproduct of ball movement in the offense, as they finished with 20 assists.

Binghamton’s other two double-digit scorers were graduate student forward Chancellor Barnard and graduate student guard J.C. Show, who both finished with 10 points.

Show, who went 0-4 in the first half, shot 4-6 in the second, including two 3-pointers.

“I just made shots and was more aggressive in the second half,” Show said. “Guys did a great job of finding me in both halves, and we did a great job of buckling down and running the offense.”

Loyola was in foul trouble for most of the game, with at least 10 fouls in each half. Binghamton stayed clear of fouls in the first half but committed 11 fouls in the second.

Loyola pulled away in the second as the Bearcats were unable to close the gap, and the Greyhounds did not let the lead drop below 10 for the last 12 minutes of the game. Binghamton’s risky use of a press in the last five minutes only widened that gap, as the Greyhounds consistently got out in the open floor.

The Bearcats look to secure their fourth win of the season against Youngstown State on Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. at the Events Center in Vestal, New York before embarking on a three-game stretch away from home.