Pipe Dream's fantasy football picks

Quarterback

Start:

Russell Wilson (SEA): Wilson had his most prolific passing performance of the season last week, throwing for 339 yards and two touchdowns without turning the ball over. Heading into a matchup with a pitiful 49ers defense, Wilson should be able to eclipse 300 passing yards again this week.

Kirk Cousins (MIN): Cousins looked very comfortable in the pocket against the Packers last Sunday night, throwing for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns for the first time since week four. In the midst of an up-and-down season, Cousins has still been able to exploit matchups against worse defenses. He faces another favorable opponent this week in the Patriots.

Sit:

Tom Brady (NE): At 41 years old, Brady has surprisingly showed signs of his age in recent weeks. The veteran has thrown for multiple touchdowns only twice in his past six games; he has also failed to throw a touchdown in two games during that span. Things won’t get any easier for Brady as he goes up against a daunting Vikings defense this week.

If you’re desperate:

Dak Prescott (DAL): The acquisition of Amari Cooper has continued to help Prescott return to fantasy relevance. Prescott torched Washington on Thanksgiving for a season-high 289 passing yards and added three total touchdowns. He could put up similar numbers against a Saints defense, which has frequently gotten involved in shootouts.

Running back

Start:

Austin Ekeler (LAC): With Melvin Gordon out with an MCL injury, Ekeler is slated to dominate touches out of the backfield for the Chargers this week. Ekeler has seen success as a lead back in the past, and his capability to play on both running and passing downs gives him high upside in all scoring formats.

Josh Adams (PHI): Now penciled in as the Eagles’ workhorse, Adams is in line to get over 20 carries against Washington this week. Washington has struggled mightily containing running backs of late, so Adams is in line to gain plenty of yards on Monday.

Sit:

Marlon Mack (IND): Mack faces an uphill battle to play this week, as he is currently in the concussion protocol. If he is cleared to play, he has to face a top-tier Jaguars run defense, making Mack an extremely risky play this week.

If you’re desperate:

Carlos Hyde (JAX): With Leonard Fournette suspended this week, Hyde is in line to split carries with T.J. Yeldon for the Jaguars. Hyde possesses some upside as he is likely to be used on the goal line.

Wide receiver

Start:

D.J. Moore (CAR): Moore has been on fire in the past two weeks, totaling 248 receiving yards and a touchdown in his last two games. Now facing one of the league’s worst defenses in the Buccaneers, Moore should have another explosive performance this Sunday.

Tyler Lockett (SEA): Lockett has quietly scored double-digit points in all but one week this season, making him Seattle’s most consistent receiving option. He has plenty of upside this week as he takes on the 49ers.

Sit:

Larry Fitzgerald (ARI): Fitzgerald has found the end zone in four of his past five games, but his usage continues to trend downward. With just four catches in his past two games combined, Fitzgerald makes for an extremely risky play against the Packers.

If you’re desperate:

Josh Reynolds (LAR): Now starting for one of the league’s most explosive offenses, Reynolds carries weekly upside as high as any receiver. Reynolds should be able to burn the Lions this week for a few big plays.

Tight end

Start:

Eric Ebron (IND): With Jack Doyle placed on injured reserve, Ebron returns to his role as the Colts’ unquestioned top tight end. One of Andrew Luck’s favorite targets, Ebron has a great chance of finding the end zone this week.

Cameron Brate (TB): Brate has a strong rapport with Jameis Winston, but has been limited due to the production of O.J. Howard. With Howard now out for the season, Brate returns as the Bucs’ best red-zone target.

Sit:

Trey Burton (CHI): Burton has struggled mightily of late, catching only five passes for 37 yards in his past two games combined. With Mitchell Trubisky looking questionable at best this week, Burton will have a hard time succeeding.

If you’re desperate:

Kyle Rudolph (MIN): Rudolph had his best performance in a while last week, totaling 63 yards against the Packers. Still yet to score since week three, expectations for Rudolph should be tempered this week. However, given the lack of depth at tight end, Rudolph makes sense as a gutsy start against the Patriots.