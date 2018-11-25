Riggins, Tinsley each sign National Letter of Intent

Hot off a two-year contract extension, BU head coach Tommy Dempsey inked two high school forwards to National Letters of Intent (NLI) last week. Incoming freshmen George Tinsley and Jamil Riggins, both of whom are Pennsylvania natives, are set to suit up for the Bearcats next year.

“We have signed two players in George [Tinsley] and Jamil [Riggins] during the early signing period that I expect to have big careers in a Binghamton uniform,” Dempsey said per bubearcats.com. “Both come from great high school and Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) programs and both have experienced a tremendous amount of winning so far in their young careers. This gives us a great start to this recruiting class.”

Riggins, a two-star 6-foot-6-inch forward out of Philadelphia, averaged 15.3 points for the 31-2 Imhotep Panthers last year. Alongside seniors Dahmir Bishop and Donta Scott, who recently signed NLIs with Xavier and Maryland, respectively, Riggins helped secure Imhotep’s second consecutive state title while the team finished the season No. 1 in Pennsylvania and No. 21 in the USA Today national high school rankings.

Tinsley, who currently attends graduate student guard J.C. Show’s alma mater, Abington Heights in Clarks Summit, was a first team all-state selection after he averaged 18 points in his junior year. He already has 1,000 points entering his final season at Abington, 29 of which he registered in a 67-55 victory in the 2018 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association 5A State Championship.