Pipe Dream's fantasy football picks

Quarterback

Start:

Dak Prescott (DAL): Prescott managed his best games of the season since the Cowboys acquired Amari Cooper. He has totaled six touchdowns and averaged over 250 passing yards in his past three games. With six teams on bye, Prescott makes sense as a streamer against a weak Falcons defense.

Russell Wilson (SEA): Despite underwhelming in passing yards on a weekly basis, Wilson has been able to manufacture three touchdown performances in four of his past five games. Facing a shoddy Packers secondary, Wilson should find the end zone multiple times tonight.

Sit:

Kirk Cousins (MIN): In his last game against Detroit, Cousins put together the worst performance of his Vikings tenure, throwing for a measly 164 yards and a touchdown while turning the ball over twice. Things don’t get any easier for Cousins this week as he faces a Bears defense that has Khalil Mack back in action.

If you’re desperate:

Lamar Jackson (BAL): If Joe Flacco is inactive this week, Jackson is in a prime spot to succeed in his first career NFL start. The dual-threat quarterback has the potential for a huge outing against a Bengals defense that looked helpless on nearly every drive against the Saints last week.

Running back

Start:

Aaron Jones (GB): Jones finally broke out against the Dolphins last week, rumbling for 145 yards and two touchdowns. While his carries are largely dependent on the Packers leading, his explosiveness makes him a viable start even in tougher matchups. Start Jones with confidence this week against the Seahawks.

Phillip Lindsay (DEN): Despite being in somewhat of a committee, Lindsay’s receiving ability and efficiency gives him a stable weekly floor. Facing a Chargers defense that can get gashed by dynamic running backs, Lindsay makes for a solid start this season.

Sit:

Peyton Barber (TB): Barber has seen plenty of opportunities to produce, getting double-digit carries in each of his past five games. He has failed to do much with his chances, totaling more than 65 rushing yards in two games during this stretch. This lack of a floor makes Barber a risky fantasy option this week.

If you’re desperate:

Josh Adams (PHI): Since Jay Ajayi got injured, Adams has looked the most impressive of Philadelphia’s remaining options at running back. Over his past two games, Adams has averaged 6.8 yards per carry on only 16 carries. If he gets a bigger workload this week, Adams has potential for a big game against a weak Saints front seven.

Wide receiver

Start:

Emmanuel Sanders (DEN): Sanders has a daunting matchup against the Chargers this week and has put together back-to-back disappointing performances in recent weeks. Despite his performances trending downward, Sanders still sees more than enough targets to be successful moving forward. Expect Sanders to be thrown at early and often this week.

Corey Davis (TEN): Getting the ball to Davis appears to be a new focal point for Tennessee coming out of its bye week, as Davis has put together his second consecutive performance of at least six receptions since the week off. The Colts have an underrated secondary, but Davis should still perform well this week as the Titans passing game’s focal point.

Sit:

Calvin Ridley (ATL): Ridley has proved to be wildly inconsistent this year, and has become a lesser part of the Falcons’ passing attack in nearly every week since his early-season explosion. Facing a stingy Cowboys defense, Ridley makes for too volatile of a play this week.

If you’re desperate:

Anthony Miller (CHI): Miller had the best game of his rookie year last week, shredding the Lions for 122 yards and a touchdown. With Chicago’s top receiver Allen Robinson likely to draw the attention of Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes, Miller should be able to break free for a few big plays this week.

Tight end

Start:

Evan Engram (NYG): Engram put together a decent performance last Monday against the 49ers and gets a mouthwatering matchup against a bottom-tier Buccaneers defense this week. Engram should be able to make some big plays over the middle, making him a valuable play among a thin tight-end group.

Vance McDonald (PIT): McDonald has received sparse targets of late, but with several teams on bye this week, he is a viable option against a Jaguars defense, which will likely key in on Pittsburgh’s top offensive weapons. McDonald has some value as a touchdown-or-bust option.

Sit:

Jordan Reed (WAS): Alex Smith’s unwillingness to take shots downfield has killed Reed’s value as a vertical threat this season. Even with a favorable matchup against the Texans this week, Reed lacks the explosiveness to be an enticing fantasy option.

If you’re desperate:

Ricky Seals-Jones (ARI): Seals-Jones makes sense as a streamer given that so many teams are off this week. Totaling a respectable 51 yards last week, Seals-Jones has the potential for a better day against a miserable Raiders defense.