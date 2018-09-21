The end of summer and the beginning of the school year can be depressing for some, but luckily, there will always a group of songs that bring back memories of sunnier days. Featuring hits from chart-toppers such as Cardi B and Drake to up-and-coming artists such as Ella Mai and Sheck Wes, summer 2018 saw a diverse range of songs take over globally. Below you can find some of PRISM’s essential songs and an extended Spotify playlist to help cure your post-summer depression.

Feels Like Summer – Childish Gambino

This is a Marvin Gaye-esque track whose lyrics cover various problems revolving around the world today including climate change, artificial intelligence and the growing world population. Its accompanying music video features several cameos of celebrities in the hip-hop world such as Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West and Rihanna.

February 3rd – Jorja Smith

Off the up-and-coming U.K. artist’s debut album, this song speaks of a troubled relationship that Smith isn’t ready to give up on yet. She sings, “Why don’t you lose yourself to me?,” and it’s easy to see how tempting it is to lose yourself over this laid-back R&B groove.

Mo Bamba – Sheck Wes

A track with high energy and minimalistic production, “Mo Bamba” features Sheck Wes comparing his lifestyle as a young hip-hop star to that of Mo Bamba, a rising NBA star for whom the song is titled. Sheck Wes relates the fact that he is wanted by record labels in the same way Mo Mamba is dealing with colleges wanting to recruit him out of high school.

I Like it – Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin

Continuing her dominance over the past year, Cardi B proudly shows off her Latin heritage over a catchy trap beat that features a sample of the 1967 hit “I Like It Like That” by Pete Rodriguez. With features from Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and Colombian reggaetón singer J Balvin, this song topped the Billboard charts and was a hit all summer long.

La Di Da – The Internet

Following last year, which featured several of the bandmates releasing solo albums, The Internet returned this year with its third album, “Hive Mind.” This standout single from the album displays a congo groove and a funk guitar riff over which lead singers Syd and Steve Lacy croon disgruntledly about how they just want to dance with their admirer.