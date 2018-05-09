The perfect soundtrack for your summer shenanigans

As the temperatures begin to rise, a new wave of music is sure to hit the shore. While we’re still waiting on a few releases, some music that we love has already dropped. These sizzling songs are a glimpse of what’s on the horizon and are sure to keep your summer vibes strong.

Drake — “Nice for What”



This female-empowerment anthem features a sample of Lauryn Hill’s song “Ex-Factor,” along with the voice of Big Freedia, who popularized the New Orleans bounce style. “Nice For What” is Drake’s second recent single following the blazing success of “God’s Plan.” As the single “Nice For What” rushed to No. 1, he replaced his previous single to take the top spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. To announce his upcoming album, Drake used an Instagram photo of a jacket that contained the words “Scorpion June Twenty Eighteen.’’ We should be expecting the brand-new album “Scorpion” come June 2018. From previous albums like “More Life” and summer tunes “One Dance” and “Controlla,” there’s no doubt that the highly anticipated album will be filled with summer bangers.

Kali Uchis feat. Bootsy Collins and Tyler, the Creator — “After the Storm”



Recently dropping her debut album “Isolation,” Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis proves that she is no ordinary artist. Songs like “After the Storm” features the influence of jazz and Colombian beats, along with her vivid, storytelling music videos. Her deep but gentle voice takes on the emotions of sorrow, happiness and confidence. Each track on her album will keep you company, emanating chill vibes as you embark on your summer adventures from the beach, road trips or just lounging around.

Ella Mai — “Boo’d Up”



British singer Ella Mai is gaining popularity with her singles “Boo’d up” and “Naked.” “Boo’d up” captures the essence of a summer fling. The opening verse, “Feelings, so deep in my feelings/ No, this ain’t really like me,” sums up the intense feelings of summer love. However, even if your summer doesn’t contain a fling, Mai’s mellow vocals and the soothing beat of the song will calm your spirits and help you relax in the summer sun.

Bad Bunny, Prince Royce and J Balvin — “Sensualidad”



According to Rolling Stone, Bad Bunny is the man leading Latin trap explosion. He teamed up with Prince Royce and J Balvin to produce the hot single “Sensualidad.” Filmed on the beaches in the Dominican Republic, the music video screams summer. The rhythmic tropical sound will fill the airways of your speakers with an immense energy.

Jorja Smith feat. Preditah — “On My Mind”



As she emerged on the scene with the smash hit “On My Mind” featuring Preditah, Smith displays an uptempo and bubbly vibe guaranteed to put you in a good mood. Along with collaborating with Stormzy and Drake, and being featured on the Black Panther soundtrack album, Smith is starting to become a household name at the age of 20. The R&B soul-pop songstress is set to release her debut album “Lost and Found” on June 8. Just in time for summer, the album will include the recently released singles “Teenage Fantasy,” “Where Did I Go?” and ”Blue Lights.”

Migos feat. Drake — “Walk It Talk It”



Migos continues to release banger after banger. “Walk It Talk It” is no different. Off their third studio album “Culture II,” the song features “God’s Plan” rapper Drake. The groovy beat and memorable ad-libs will have you on your feet feeling yourself and taking in the good vibrations.