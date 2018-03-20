This year's theme is 'Coming to America'

This weekend, Zamunda is coming to Binghamton.

The African Student Organization (ASO) is hosting its annual fashion show on Friday, March 23. This year, the title is “Threads from the Motherland: Welcome to Zamunda.” In past years, the fashion show has highlighted the beauty of both traditional and modern African fashion, but this year, it’s also taking a look at its cultural impact in the United States.

“This year’s theme is ‘Coming to America,’” said Fatima Kane, president of ASO and a senior majoring in political science. “We want to demonstrate the African culture in America and its influences in this country.”

ASO took inspiration from the 1988 movie “Coming to America.” In the movie, Eddie Murphy plays Prince Akeem from the fictional African country Zamunda. Akeem finds out that his parents have arranged a marriage for him and then goes to New York City to find someone who will love him for him and not for his money. The romantic comedy features a wide range of African fashion, and “Threads from the Motherland: Welcome to Zamunda” strives to do the same.

“We want to show that African culture doesn’t get lost in America,” Kane said. “African clothing is inspirational and has an impact here.”

Khaliq Spruill, a senior double-majoring in political science and English, is excited by the theme.

“I like the theme. ‘Coming to America’ is like, top-five movies, especially for black people,” he said. “I’m most looking forward to the walks, I feel like that differentiates fashion shows.”

The show will showcase the works of upcoming young fashion designers from New York City. ASO has hired African and U.S. designers for this year’s show and current students at the University will be modeling.

Janelle Carr, a senior majoring in biochemistry, is looking forward to seeing what the different designers bring, and how they’ll connect with the theme.

There will also be a live performance by Uyai Nnua, a group that performs traditional African dance and song on campus. They have collaborated with Samuel Elikem Kwame Nyamuame, visiting assistant professor of music and theatre at BU.

The money raised from the show will fund the organization’s new scholarship, which Kane said will be awarded to a student to highlight their hard work in the community and their commitment to promoting diversity.

According to Spruill, the fashion extends past the runway, and he’s ready to show off his look.

“ASO fashion show is always lit,” he said. “There’s a lot of good outfits out there but you have to be the best one.”

The show will take place in the Mandela Room in the University Union and the doors will open at 7 p.m., with the show starting promptly at 8 p.m. Tickets will be $10 if purchased before the show and $15 at the door.