Using the positive powers of platforms like Instagram

Kevin Paredes/Photography Editor The Instagram account @Arab_America features the diverse Arab community by presenting photos and information on pop culture, politics and beauty. Close

The influence of social media is huge, and it can be hard to navigate conflicting feelings about your racial or cultural identity when the people in media look nothing like you. Underrepresented people can feel empowered when they see large accounts validating their experiences. Additionally, individuals can use social media to educate themselves about other cultures and their struggles, and learn how to become effective allies. PRISM has compiled a list of activist Instagram accounts that will bless your timeline every day.

@Arab_America

According to its Instagram bio, the goal of this account is to bridge “together the diverse Arab communities of America.” It does this by sharing the feats, fashions, foods and experiences of Arab Americans. It also discusses political, social and economic factors that affect the Arab community. Recently, the page featured a series called “15 Arab-Americans Who Stole the Spotlight in 2017” that included doctors, bloggers, supermodels (did you know Gigi and Bella Hadid are Palestinian?), makeup gurus, philanthropists, lawmakers and more.

@AsianGirlsUnited

“Exhausted not exotic,” reads the AsianGirlsUnited bio. Many posts reinforce that there are many more Asian countries outside of China, Japan and Korea. The page asserts that all Asian cultures, features and experiences are valid, unique and beautiful. A main component of the page is to emphasize that there is no such thing as being “not Asian enough,” and to break down harmful constructs like colorism. And, by the way, #PraisinTheAsian selfies are the best selfies.

@BrownIssues

This organization strives to encourage brown leaders to #RiseUpAsOne and take a stand for social justice. Its stated mission is to “cultivate the next generation of brown leaders through civic engagement, social-emotional health support and narrative change.” It raises awareness about immigrant rights, celebrates diversity on college campuses and works to integrate brown folks into the mainstream narrative. BrownIssues describes immigrants as butterflies, stating, “[they] migrate for survival and, in doing so, pollinate the lands, making flowers and food grow. Similarly, immigrants that have come here to the United States have brought rich cultural traditions and love.”

@RespectMyHair

As one of its recent posts states, “black hair isn’t political, but society makes it political.” This page is dedicated to showcasing diversity in hair and promotes cultural pride by highlighting the beauty of both men and women of color. It works to normalize different types of hair and culture by featuring photos of people of color in the workforce, being activists, community organizers, parents and students, all while rocking their natural, curly, kinky hair. There are also hilarious, relatable memes that will definitely have you laughing out loud.

@TheCurryMovement

Sporting the tagline “Keep calm and curry on,” this Australia-based page works to break down stereotypes about Southeast Asian cultures, and highlights a range of underrepresented features within those communities. The page administrators spread beauty appreciation and educate their followers about diverse cultures, fashions, lifestyles and complexions.

@BlackGirlInOm

Following the declaration in their bio, BlackGirlInOm creates “space for women of color to breathe easy.” This organization celebrates the various beautiful shades of women of color while promoting self-care through a series of portraits and empowering poems.