One common self-critique among black people is that we don’t support each other enough, but part of the reason is a lack of knowledge. Here are five black-owned businesses you can support so you can no longer use that excuse.

Sample Industries



Sample Industries is an urban streetwear brand owned by YouTubers BULL1TRC and ToNYD2WiLD. Founded in March 2015, this brand is comparable to more well-known brands such as 10.Deep and Stussy. Each new collection of Sample Industries has a different theme. Most releases are used to honor the location of the sneaker conventions the founding duo attends, but there have been releases with different concepts. This month, Sample Industries released a Black History Month collection. This collection was on the smaller side, featuring only a hoodie and a T-shirt. The hoodie is currently sold out, but you can still buy the T-shirt for $38. The hefty price tag is because of the French terry fabric and the embroidered designs on the front and back of the shirt.

Koils By Nature



Koils By Nature is a brand of natural hair-care products that promotes both hair growth and moisture. Founded by Pamela J. Booker, Koils By Nature’s products are primarily vegan, containing no animal or animal-derived ingredients, and cruelty-free, meaning none of the products were tested on animals. The products are also sulfate-free, paraben-free and silicone-free. Additionally, Koils By Nature also sells products that promote beard growth, like leave-in conditioner, beard combs and drying towels. The brand is primarily sold online, however, it is also available at certain Target locations. It is not sold at the Target in Vestal, New York.

Flat Out



If you’re known to walk around barefoot with sore feet after wearing heels for too long, you might want to check out this brand. Designed to be comfortable, portable and stylish, Flat Out is a brand of ballet flat-style shoes that have been created to help people who wear heels for extended periods of time. Founded by Dawn Dickinson, the company sells these flats at prices between $30 and $40. The shoes are machine-washable and customers can opt to customize their Flat Outs.

Radical Dreams



Pins are one accessory that seems to never go out of style. Radical Dreams sells pins that represent black culture, including ones that depict pivotal historical figures such as Malcolm X and Ida B. Wells. Radical Dreams also carries pins of pop-culture figures like Marvel’s Black Panther and football player Colin Kaepernick. The brand was developed by Shannon Pringle, a student at Meharry Medical College in Tennessee. All proceeds from the sales go to charitable organizations geared toward supporting the black community, like Black Girls Code, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the Houston Coalition for the Homeless.

On Second Thought



Everyone sends texts they didn’t mean to, so why not have the ultimate protection against that? Co-founded by Maci Peterson, a former student at Spelman College, On Second Thought gives users more control over conversations. Unlike other texting apps, On Second Thought users are able to set a time frame in which they can change the content of their text. The app is free in the Google Play Store.