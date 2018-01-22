The best new cosmetics to suit your complexion

Now more than ever, beauty brands are catering to their darker-complexioned consumers. Unfortunately, there are still many brands that don’t. So you don’t have to sift through fifty shades of beige, PRISM rounded up some of the best people of color-friendly makeup releases and announcements of 2018 so far.

NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation ($49)



This natural-finish radiant foundation, which came out in stores on Jan. 5, comes in 33 gorgeous and inclusive shades. Many of the shades are new and exclusive to this formula, as the brand’s other foundations only come in 19 shades. The deeper shades are made with varying undertones, including yellow, caramel and red, meaning it shouldn’t be too difficult to find a flawless match for your complexion. The brand’s website promises a breathable, medium-to-full, buildable coverage that will last for 16 hours. They also boast that this product works for all skin types, is transfer-resistant, sweat-resistant, oil-free, fragrance-free and nondrying.

Smashbox Always On Matte Liquid Lipstick ($24)



Although this product has been around for a while, Smashbox announced on Instagram on Jan. 11 that they were expanding the line, adding six new nude mattes. Originally, the line carried three matte nudes, “In Demand,” a neutral pink; “Stepping Out,” a deep mauve; and “True Grit,” a warm, chocolate brown. With the introduction of six additional nude shades, everyone will be able to find one that’s best for them. According to Smashbox, this liquid-matte formula is made to last 8 hours, and is “formulated to be comfortable and not dry out your lips.”

Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation ($46)



For those with normal, combination or oily skin, Bobbi Brown’s newest matte foundation may be what you’ve been waiting for. Released on Jan. 11, the medium- to full-coverage foundation contains SPF 15 and is available in 30 shades. The brand’s website also says the formula also contains oil-controlling ingredients and comes in a lightweight, breathable formula meant to feel like a “second skin.” They also say the foundation is free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates.

BH Cosmetics and ItsmyRayeRaye — 21 Color Eyeshadow, Highlighter & Contour Palette ($22)



Although this palette has been available for purchase online from BH Cosmetics since Nov. 17, it wasn’t available for purchase from Ulta until Jan. 2. Made in collaboration with beauty influencer Raye Boyce, known widely by her social media handle, ItsMyRayeRaye, this versatile palette is complete with 10 matte eye shadow shades, five metallic eye shadow shades, three highlighting shades and three powder contour shades. The eye shadows range from tan, brown shades to deep jewel tones that’ll really pop on darker skin. The powders have a silky, blendable formula and provide rich color payoff, according to the brand’s website.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette (price unknown)



This palette won’t be available in stores until March, but we couldn’t wait to share it. According to a post on the Anastasia Beverly Hills Instagram page, the palette was leaked on Instagram, so on Jan. 15, they decided to post their own image. The photo shows a 14-shade eye shadow palette, with six metallic shades and eight matte shades. The mattes are soft tan, pink and brown shades, making it reminiscent of the Urban Decay Naked 1, 2 and 3 palettes. However, unlike the Urban Decay palettes, this palette contains a range of nude shades, meaning there’s one for everyone. If it’s priced similarly to the brand’s other eye shadow palettes, it should sell for $42.