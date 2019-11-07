What is your opinion on Forex?

Ammy Salinas, president of the Epsilon Omicron Chapter of Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority Inc. and a junior majoring in political science

“I don’t really know much about Forex. I feel like it works out for some people and it doesn’t for others, but I also feel like it’s about how much work you put in.”

Lillian Carr, activities coordinator for the African Student Organization and a junior majoring in sociology

“I feel like it’s a scam and it’s like a pyramid scheme, a modern-day version of it.”

Courtney Mitchell, a first-year graduate student studying data analytics

“I think it’s cool that [Forex traders] found their own lane in which they can make money. I’m not gonna hate or bash on them.”

Indiara Jackson, graduate adviser for X-Fact’r Step Team and a first-year graduate student studying social work



“I don’t know a lot about it, but from what I do hear about it, because a lot people don’t really explain it when they are in it, it seems like a whole scam.”

Susan Obatola, a junior majoring in economics



“It has definitely taught me a lot about financial literacy and expanded my knowledge on markets that regular people have access to.”