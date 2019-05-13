You need to know yourself before getting involved with someone else

As the sun begins to heat up the land, new adventures are bound to set sail. Summer brings about blossoming flowers as well as relationships. Summer flings are born, and the journey begins. Around this time, something’s in the air and everything heats up. The energy is just right.

Shooting your shot

In order for a fling to begin, you need to approach someone that you are feeling. To some, this is a daunting task, but in order for things to take off, you need to have confidence. You’re not going to get anywhere being shy and hiding your feelings. No matter what gender you are, you have every right to seize the opportunity and go for what you want. Our generation calls it “shooting your shot.” You can do this by sliding in someone’s direct messages or talking to them in person. An important key is, less is more. When shooting your shoot, don’t talk too much or text a paragraph. Be subtle. A simple “hey” with heart eyes or “I’ve seen you around and I like your vibe” goes a long way. You’re setting the tone for conversation to begin. Once the conversation begins, go with the flow — don’t rush it. People don’t like to be seen as sexual objects. They want someone to understand them and help them grow with knowledge. So be respectful and learn about each other to see if this is the person you really want. If you run out of things to say, play a fun game of 21 questions. Start with basic level questions, then gradually move toward more intense ones. This helps break the ice and inspire greater conversation.

Know exactly what you want

Before you dive too dip, you need to be honest with yourself and analyze your intentions. Do you want this to a be short-term fling? Or are you looking to build a long-term relationship? This is major because if you don’t know exactly what you want, you put yourself in danger of getting emotionally hurt. The last thing you want to do is play with your feelings as well as someone else’s. That is why it’s crucial for you to be straight up so everyone is on the same page. If there is a chance that the person doesn’t have the same intentions as you, that is OK. Not everything is going to go the way you imagined it. You have to let it go and move on. It is not now beneficial for you to try to force something that will not work out. What is meant to be, will be. It’s summer — there’s someone else who is feeling you. In order to receive that energy, you have to be open to new people.

Competition

As you begin to enjoy the ride of your blossoming summer fling, there will be other people that want what you have. In these moments, don’t be bothered by the competition. You are worthy of yourself, and you deserve to feel loved by someone. Don’t let anyone take that away from you. Never compare yourself to anyone because each person is on different paths and levels. Just focus on you and keep your significant other’s attention on you. Be attentive to them, whether it’s in conversation or sexual relations. Strive to please each other physically and mentally. Go on dates to the beach, movies, museums, photo shoots or hanging at home. Maintain a balance between flirting and friendship.

You come first

Most importantly, know that you are the center of your world and everyone else revolves around you. Take care of yourself physically, mentally and socially. Enjoy your summer for you. You don’t need a fling to have fun. Hang out with friends and the people that matter the most. A summer fling is an addition, not a necessity. Whatever you do, be safe and make it the most useful, self-fulling summer yet.