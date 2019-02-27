With the lack of activities to do in Binghamton, here is some dancehall music to “tun up di vibes!” The playlist features some of the biggest songs in 2018 from hot artists Popcaan, Shenseea and current hot songs by upcoming artists such as Xyclone and Neeqah. The music featured is the real and raw version from the genre. You can find the extended Spotify playlist below to bring you the high energy and Jamaican musical flavor.

“Ms. Melanin” — Neeqah

Following her hot EP “Aura,” Neeqah proudly represents black women in her smooth and groovy song, “Ms. Melanin.” Colorism is one of the biggest problems in Jamaica, which affects women with darker skin tones economically, socially and politically. This problem drives insecurity within some girls and pushes others to bleach their skin. However, Neeqah is letting these melanin ladies know not to be afraid of being dark-skinned and loving themselves for who they are.

“Braff” — Teejay and Ding Dong

A high-energy track featuring new dancing king Ding Dong and Romeich Entertainment new artist Teejay, “Braff” brings nothing but straight dancehall vibes! “Braff” is all about showing off one’s self and having fun while doing so. The men deejay about how much they have money, how much they spend, the cars they have, their girls and more luxurious things about themselves. “Yuh nuh see we just a Braff and a floss cah we money nuff!”

“Nah Mad (Ova Nuh Gyal)” — Munga Honorable

After taking a long break from his career, Munga came back in December with a blazing hit! The dancehall artist vouched for the men on this record, reminding them he “Nah Mad” over no woman. He sings, “She coulda pretty like dolly and spend nuff money (NO!) / We nah mad ova no gyal,” implying that regardless of a woman’s looks or qualities, she still cannot drive him crazy over her.

“Toast” — Koffee

Being a young female artist in the industry with great lyrical talent, Koffee released her first hit song, “Toast.” This song is all about remaining humble and being thankful for your blessings in life. Oftentimes we forget to do so as human being. She deejays, “Mi thank god fi di journey di earnings a just fi di plus (yeah) / Gratitude is a must.”

“ShenYeng Anthem” — Shenseea

Launching off a successful career in dancehall with her collab song featuring Vybz Kartel in 2016, Shenseea grows more with hot song “ShenYeng Anthem.” This upbeat and high-energy song has gained so much love from the ladies (and men) in the Caribbean and abroad in the states, as well as Europe. The artist reminds the ladies not to fight over no man.