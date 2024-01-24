Opinions shares its arguments for the movies that should be your 2023 favorite.

Sean Reichbach, Opinions Editor, double-majoring in philosophy, politics and law & economics, “Oppenheimer”

I love the emptiness in Cillian Murphy’s eyes. It reminds me of myself every morning when I get out of bed. I also love the loud noises in the movie. Explosions wake me up — something that it is hard to do even with an alarm. Especially yesterday when I set 50 alarms and didn’t wake up until five minutes before I had to leave my apartment. The combination of extremely loud noises, music composed by one of my favorite film composers and Murphy being a communist deeply attracted me to the movie. This movie also has Florence Pugh in it, which automatically makes it the greatest movie of the year.

Julie Ha, Opinions Assistant Editor, double-majoring in comparative literature and English, “Poor Things”

In spite of the “feminist” critiques you’ll find on Letterboxd, “Poor Things” is not only visually beautiful, but also quietly subversive. You’ll find classic Lanthimos fish-eye lens shots and quirkiness, but you’ll also find yourself laughing out loud. Lanthimos teases cultural issues, such as feminism, and its various nuances, such as the sex-positivity movement. A massive theme in the film is the possibility of a socialist society and women’s place within it — whether they’re afforded agency over their body, the means of production and their own desires. Although one might get a bit awkward watching Emma Stone fake orgasms (do not watch this with a parent), the film still creates a unique first-watch experience, especially in a public theater.

Teddy Brita, political science major, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Martin Scorsese continued his late-career exploration of power and morality in America in another stellar addition to his filmography. While there was no shortage of incredible films released in 2023, “Killers of the Flower Moon” was my personal favorite. It features a truly vintage Robert De Niro performance and Lily Gladstone’s stunning mainstream debut as well as another excellent turn from Leonardo DiCaprio. Robbie Roberston, who died shortly before the film was released, also contributed an evocative score that adds so much heft to many already weighty moments in the film.

Antonia Kladias, Opinions Intern, biochemistry major, “Asteroid City”

I love Wes Anderson movies and “Asteroid City” is no exception. Anderson’s trademark style sets the perfect backdrop to this quirky story.

Sara Ash, English major, “Oppenheimer”

While I haven’t personally seen many of the Oscar-nominated films yet, the ones I have seen were some truly incredible films. In particular, I found “Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan’s newest film — to be an amazing display of directorial prowess. Like many other Nolan films, “Oppenheimer” features fantastic visuals that fully immerse the viewer and a powerful soundtrack. “Oppenheimer,” in my opinion, was a well-paced, complex movie with a tremendously talented cast that includes tried-and-true Nolan favorite Cillian Murphy, as well as Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. and Florence Pugh. The movie left me with a lot to think about in the days following, and sparked many much-needed conversations online about war crimes and the true horror of the atomic bomb.

Jordan Ori, English major, “Barbie”

Although the Academy nominated “Barbie” for best film, they snubbed director Greta Gerwig and lead actress Margot Robbie. This decision has left many, including me, upset. “Barbie” is not just a film about a doll — it is about the experience of being a woman. So many women left the theatre feeling seen and empowered. Yet it seems that the film industry has failed to recognize that female stories are just as serious, crucial and award-worthy as male ones. It is unlikely “Barbie” will win best picture, but it has won the hearts of so many women around the world.

Nathan Sommer, history major, “Poor Things”

Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” was charming and playful while never letting the audience quite get comfortable. Emma Stone was excellent in her role of a medical experiment-turned reborn woman facing a world she knows nothing of. Her chemistry with the legendary Willem Dafoe strengthens the film and helps the film’s silliness culminate in an ending mixed with joy and heartbreak.