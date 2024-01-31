Displaying respect and understanding helps those who face serious conditions.

A lot of people don’t know what people with Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) experience. People of all ages and genders have ADHD. People with ADHD endure an inability to focus, executive dysfunction, a difficult time regulating their emotions, impulsivity and a hard time staying still. These issues make it really hard for people with ADHD to get good grades in school, perform well in the workplace, hold on to relationships and even complete simple, routine tasks. Without the right help, all of this can really affect the day-to-day lives and lives long term of people with ADHD. Additionally, when people in their lives do not take ADHD seriously, it can create more obstacles for them.

While the awareness for this disorder has increased, it has not increased enough. People still struggle with their professors and teachers not taking them seriously, their parents or any other family members doubting them or even people in society who think ADHD is just an excuse for lazy or dumb people. When people with ADHD reach out for help from their professors or teachers or family, denial or criticism is largely unhelpful — this just delays them getting much needed help or support.

ADHD should be taken seriously because when it is not, it makes it harder for people with the disorder to get the help that they need. People with the disorder also, in general, need support from their loved ones because the disorder can be a hard thing to live with. Young children need the help of faculty from their school and support from their family. They need adults who will know how to figure out what the next steps are. Students need the understanding of their teachers or professor, or they need to be able to have accommodations given to them. If ADHD is not taken seriously, there will be big negative effects.

If someone’s ADHD is not taken seriously and met with a sympathetic reaction from the people around them, it will affect them greatly. Specifically, taking ADHD seriously first means recognizing that it is a real disorder. But more importantly, it means providing someone with ADHD with resources, accommodations and programs that they need if you are in the position to be able to provide these options. Without support from professionals or medication, people with ADHD will perform poorly in school, work and in their social lives. They will have a hard time taking care of themselves and holding onto a normal life. This can lead to other conditions such as anxiety and depression.

ADHD can be manageable to live with if one receives the right help, whether that is in the form of accommodations, or medication or therapy. This requires the support from families to find a therapist or a doctor who can diagnose them and, if it is best, prescribe them with medication, as well as the support from their school to help them get those accommodations. Receiving this help can give them a better quality of life and allow them to overcome the obstacles that come with ADHD. They can get better grades, perform better at work, hold on to relationships better, etc. They can become the best version of themselves.

Ways to show that one takes ADHD seriously include displaying respect and understanding what people who have the disease go through. As I’ve mentioned, if you are a teacher with a student who has ADHD, you can remain as patient and understanding as you can be. If you’re a parent, you should listen to your child and get them the right help. If you are just somebody in society who is steering away from skepticism, all of these are potential ways to show that you take the disorder seriously. The lifelong difficulties people with ADHD face can only be remediated once the disorder is taken more seriously.

