The cultural sensitivity and appropriateness of costumes must be assessed.

Alexis Fischer

With Halloween approaching, recognition of privilege is more important than ever in order to be sensitive to ignorant costumes. Of course, dressing up in costumes displaying blatant cultural appropriation is racist, but many white people fail to realize that costumes that aren’t obviously appropriation still aren’t always acceptable — it’s just as important to think about the context of a costume. A big concern on Halloween, especially on college campuses, is that privileged individuals may be insensitive to cultures and fail to take into consideration a costume’s related history. This obliviousness forces others to wonder if their culture will be mocked over the holiday festivities. Halloween shouldn’t be used as an excuse to be racist or offensive.

The most obvious rule for dressing up on Halloween is to avoid incorporating other ethnicities into a costume. Not only is it derogatory because of the potential sexualization of such costumes on this holiday, but also because appropriation coming from privileged people sends a hateful message to people who practice what they are mocking. The New York Times highlighted that Halloween’s cultural appropriation “is often about which group has the power to take symbols, styles or language from another.” This emphasizes the responsibility of those who are privileged to refrain from abusing their power. Henu Josephine Tarrant, a New York-based performer and artist of the Hopi, Ho-Chunk and Rappahannock tribes has made a statement regarding costumes mocking her cultures. She explains, “When you really look at it and you really study these tropes and stereotypes and what they mean and how they affect us as Native people, you know they’re all rooted in a historically violent past.” She continues to state that such costumes are “a reflection of how we look to [non-Native Americans] and what we are to them.” White people must recognize their position here, and it’s their obligation not to take advantage of their status.

Appropriation is not limited to ethnic cultures. I want to emphasize that a costume ignorant to a non-ethnic cultural identity is just as offensive as a racist costume. A few examples include mimicking language, gender or physical appearance — all demeaning to a person’s culture. For instance, the New York Times explains that “dressing in drag can denigrate the struggles of gay and transgender people.” In addition, costumes that stem from body shaming are also inappropriate. “Outfits that make fun of people’s size, objectify human beings or otherwise make light of a person’s lived experience are all inappropriate.” Offensive costumes also include anything mocking situations that people have no control over. Popular costumes I’ve seen include those of inmates and homeless people. If a costume is categorized as “an outfit that’s never created or donned voluntarily in reality,” dressing up in such clothes would be a mockery.

Halloween — or any other day — should never be used as an exception to moral judgment and sensitivity to others for the sake of a joke or a flattering look. Some sociologists have proposed the idea that Halloween is often seen as a safety bubble for racism. This rings true for other forms of hate including sexism, homophobia, body shaming and certainly many more biases. There is no excuse for degrading other parties — and yet those with white supremacy complexes use the holiday as an opportunity to behave that way. For this reason, I encourage anyone dressing up to know the context of their costumes this Halloween and each one following.

Alexis Fischer is a senior double-majoring in English and environmental studies.