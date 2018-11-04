As the Director of SA Advocates, I would like to clear up misinformation presented in the article printed on 11/1 regarding JUULing and other e-cigarette policies on campus. The use of JUULs and other e-cigarettes on campus is a violation of Binghamton University’s Tobacco Free Campus Policy, which bans (among other things) “electronic nicotine delivery systems.” Rule 26 of the Code of Student Conduct prohibits the violation of any published University policies, which, according to the Code’s definition of “policy,” includes the smoking policy. Because violating the policy is a violation of the Code of Student Conduct, the policy is enforceable by the Office of Student Conduct. The University Police Department may report any violations of the Code, including rule 26, to the Office of Student Conduct.

Students wishing to report a violation of the Tobacco Free Campus Policy should contact either the Office of the Dean of Students (for violations by students) or Human Resources (for violations by non-students, including faculty, staff, contractors, and visitors).

SA Advocates is a student-run organization working to defend due process and ensure fair outcomes in the conduct system. If you or someone you know has been accused of a violation, you can reach out for assistance at advocates@binghamtonsa.org.