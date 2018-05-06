Overthinking prevents enjoying the current moment

Throughout most of my life, I have worried about the next step. From worrying about where to go to middle school in fifth grade, to worrying about my high school decision in eighth grade, to stressing out about college options as a junior in high school, the overwhelming concern about my future was always prevalent.

By always thinking about the future, I was missing out on the immediate moments that were right in front of me. Of course, planning my future is important, but I should not worry my life away. Also, reflecting too much on the past can lead to not living in the present, which is something I used to have a problem with as well.

To this day, I still struggle with overthinking about the future. For instance, graduation is right around the corner, and I still have to decide between two different graduate programs. I am struggling to make a decision since I am considering which program will better shape my future.

Although my worries have not gone away, the difference now is that I do not let these concerns about my future ruin my present. However, this transition was not easy, and my experience at Binghamton University played a large role in this new mindset.

Because of its sense of community, this campus has provided me with a wonderful undergraduate experience for which I knew I had to live in the present. Yes, a time of great change is ahead of me, and yes, I need to make a decision soon, but continuously making the most out of my undergraduate career is just as important, if not more important. Before I know it, it will all be over.

Therefore, I would like to take this opportunity to take a break from my worries and thank everybody who made my experience at BU truly special. Thank you to all of my closest friends. If you are reading this, you know who you are. Thank you to all of the inspiring instructors that I have had at BU who have helped me with my confidence and have always cared about my well-being and success.

Thank you to all of the student organizations I had the honor to be a part of and, for some, be in charge of. Specifically, a special thank you to Bowling Club, French Club and Pipe Dream. I will never forget my time spent doing what I love with these organizations. Each one constantly served as a reminder to enjoy the good moments while I still can, as I will not be in college forever.

For life in general, tomorrow is not guaranteed. Therefore, live life to the fullest every day rather than having a life spent worrying. Relax and breathe. Show gratitude and appreciation for what you currently have, because it can be lost in an instant. Enjoy the little things, such as the rare nice weather that Binghamton provides. The future will work out, and everything will fall into place eventually. I am leaving my undergraduate career unsure of exactly what the future will hold, but thankful for the experiences that taught me to live in the present.

Brad Calendrillo is a senior majoring in English.