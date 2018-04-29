It can be stressful to not have plans when the weekend comes, but it's OK to just go with the flow

For me, Friday doesn’t signal the release from the doldrums of the week. Rather, it signals a fresh wave of anxiety about what my plans are for the weekend. My “Friday Scaries” send me into a vortex of worry each week without fail, and as I head toward graduation, and the ultimate lifelong weekend of postgrad life that follows, I wonder about how to spend my time.

Though it seems like everyone is going out each weekend night — at least according to Snapchat and Instagram — logically, I know it’s only a tiny fraction of all of the students who go to Binghamton University. If even 1,000 people go out on a Friday night, there are still at least 10,000 other students who are doing something else, a number that usually includes me. But I don’t broadcast the fact that I’m not doing anything exciting, so I don’t really know what other people who aren’t going out are doing and it makes me wonder if I am doing the right things — whatever that might mean.

Plus, because I don’t like to go out, due to a combination of social anxiety and other reasons, my weekends don’t have any social structure. If I don’t reach out and make plans with friends, I get sucked into lonely days split between the library and work. And so it goes that as Friday afternoon approaches, I begin to worry about how I’ll fill up each weekend. In the spirit of full disclosure, I scan B-Line with hope, but there is never anything that fits what I’m looking for.

Part of my problem with weekends is that I don’t know what I am looking for. I do a lot of things I love at BU, but in general, college has left me little time to really develop hobbies and interests that can sustain me after I graduate. It seems like a small thing to have asked of my undergraduate years, but as my young adult life stretches ahead of me, I dread coming to the weekends and having them be empty. Watching Netflix and taking Buzzfeed quizzes aren’t hobbies, but after I give my energy to schoolwork and everything else required of me, I have little left to give to learning something substantial to occupy myself with. Part of college is learning to be alone and to be happy with yourself, but I wish I had learned something practical to fill my time, too.

As each school year has come to a close, and now particularly as college is ending, I wonder if I should have spent more time at house parties or at the bars — or whether I should be happy that in a time when I felt like I should be doing one thing, I did what I actually wanted to do instead. These questions lead me into their own trap with the word “should.” Whether I wish things had been one way or another, they were the way they were. I made the choices I thought were right at the time and then moved forward from there. I don’t want to look back on college and think about what I “should have” done, I want to remember fondly what I did do.

Georgia Westbrook is a senior majoring in art history