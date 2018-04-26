Many tend to overlook the trauma that the job entails

In the wake of incomprehensible tragedy and loss, we mourn. We mourn for the loss of a young life, for their loved ones and for the community. The grievous loss of Joao Souza is no different, and since his premature death, we have all felt the void he has left. But there is one group of individuals who are uniquely affected by a tragedy such as this and are too frequently forgotten: first responders.

It is our first responders who give up sleep, meals and sometimes their sanity to care for those in need. They understand that what we owe each other as human beings is more important than personal needs or desires. It is this understanding and dedication that allows them to sacrifice so much of themselves to aide the necessitous.

The brave and brilliant student responders who raced, lights and sirens blaring, to a fellow student in dire need on April 15, know this sacrifice all too well. They were unaware of the horror scene they were about to walk into and yet, even if they had known, it wouldn’t have mattered. While others would run away, they ran toward, guided by their impulse to help at all costs.

But what now? How do these heroic students cope with the paralyzing loss of not only their peer, but also their patient? First responders choose to bear their souls with the pain and heartache of others in the hope of lessening human suffering. They willingly accept this burden for their love of humanity and the sacred connections they make with their patients. This bond is unique and transcendent, so one could imagine the intensity that results from this added layer of grief. As an emergency medical technician (EMT) myself, I understand this distinct facet of mourning all too well.

For many of those students, this was a defining moment in their careers — the story they will carry with them for the rest of their lives. Some will grapple with depression, while others may even develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). In fact, according to a survey conducted by the University of Phoenix, 85 percent of first responders experienced symptoms related to mental health issues and one-third of them were diagnosed with either depression or PTSD.

Currently, the field of emergency medicine has quite a few safeguards put in place for this very reason. Hospitals employ emergency counselors around the clock for debriefing EMTs and paramedics after traumatic calls. Similarly, most emergency medical service agencies provide free counseling for their employees and volunteers to utilize as often as they need. Despite these resources, witnessing and experiencing trauma is an unavoidable — and often life-changing — part of the job.

However, we can help our fellow classmates by being mindful of their struggles. We can do this by avoiding talking about the case in public spaces where it could trigger painful memories of the call. Also, if it comes to light that a student was on that call, abstain from asking any questions about the details. Instead, offer them support and the choice to talk about their feelings and hardships.

Additionally, never ask a first responder, “What is the worst thing you’ve ever seen?” In doing so, you are asking them to relive what was likely the worst moment of their lives. This only thwarts the healing process and triggers very painful memories. Instead, ask, “What is your favorite part about the job?” or “What drew you to emergency medicine?”

Let us take a page from their book and sacrifice a little of ourselves to lessen their suffering. Before sharing a post on the internet or voicing a narrative in public, think of these students. Think of the nightmare they endured and protect them from further trauma. It is our turn to give back to them now.

Morgan Manganello is a junior majoring in integrative neuroscience.