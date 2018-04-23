Students and the administration should take measures to protect allergy sufferers

Allergies are a nuisance for everyone, whether it be for allergy sufferers themselves or their peers. We can probably all remember the “peanut-free zone” at school and not being allowed to bring baked goods made at home to share with the class, and, quite honestly, many of us were probably annoyed with these rules. However, there was a valid reason for these procedures to be put in place and an even more valid reason why Binghamton University needs to step up its food allergy game.

Food allergies are on the rise. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that between 1997 and 2011, the number of children suffering with food allergies in the United States increased by 50 percent. Today, one in 13 children suffer from a food allergy. More specifically, the number of allergies to peanuts and tree nuts tripled between 1997 and 2008, and this trend has only continued.

In response, schools across the country have created nut-free zones and other similar policies. Despite these school-enforced policies, society at large seems to be indifferent to the fact that they publicly consume foods that can harm and even kill their peers. People leave Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup wrappers on desks, leave crumbs of nuts in the library and even consume peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in seminars.

I myself suffer from a deadly peanut allergy, and honestly feel terrible expecting people to adapt their lives to accommodate me. I know there are people who have it worse than myself, and cannot smell or touch peanut butter without going into anaphylactic shock, so to some extent I think the BU community must be more aware of the needs of its peers. If we are to be aware of our peers’ needs and other parts of their identities, why not be aware of the needs of those suffering with extreme food allergies? To some extent, I think the University needs to work toward at least raising awareness of this growing problem and enacting simple policies that keep students safe and provide some degree of peace of mind.

For instance, at SUNY Geneseo, peanut sauce and peanut oil is not used in any food prep, and peanut butter is sold in single-serve, covered, disposable cups. Does that sound like BU, where there is usually a meal containing peanut sauce being served at Mein Bowl in the Marketplace, and peanut butter is all over Red Mango and the bagel spread stations in the dining halls? Personally, it seems a lot easier and more beneficial to simply remove these items from food preparation areas than it is to deal with students with severe allergies being fearful and experiencing a life-threatening reaction. Even in campus dorm rooms, you’ll find students cooking dishes with peanuts and other highly allergic foods using communal food preparation equipment. Even if an allergy sufferer wanted to cook their own food for peace of mind, they wouldn’t be able to in their communal kitchen.

Obviously, the University cannot totally mediate the problem, but it can at least take a step in the right direction and reassure students that it empathizes with their concerns. The Simple Servings station in the Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center Dining Hall is great and all, but it is more expensive and limited in options. It does not nearly go far enough to provide students with a sense of safety when they go to complete the simple, necessary daily task of eating. Most students do not consider food allergies as they go through their day, which I am envious of and can totally understand given that it does not affect them on a day-to-day basis. However, the school should inform incoming freshmen of many of their peers’ situations and to be mindful of their health concerns. People with allergies did not choose to have the allergy, but we can all choose to be cognizant of what they are going through and not leave peanut crumbs on desks. We cannot force people to do anything, but we can choose to be more mindful.

