With the start of the Lenten season, we must continue to advocate for change

This Lenten season comes at a critical time for Catholics, in which some are describing a schism occurring in the faith based on politics, dogma and shifting priorities.

Perhaps the biggest crisis occurring in the Catholic Church is the recent resurgence of the sexual abuse epidemic, which has steadily rocked the foundation of the Church for three decades. Two weeks ago, it was revealed that Pope Francis was aware of the sexual abuse and subsequent cover-up within a Chilean church. In 2015, he received an eight-page letter from the victim, Juan Carlos Cruz, which graphically detailed the abuse enacted by the Rev. Fernando Karadima. Critics point out that this new information greatly contradicts the pope’s avowed dedication to ending child abuse and his zero tolerance policy for cover-ups. Pope Francis’ credibility was doubly marred when he dismissed accusations against Bishop Juan Barros’ participation in the scandal as “slander.”

To his credit, the current pope has made laudable efforts to combat sexual abuse and corruption within the clergy. In 2014, he founded the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, consisting of an initial assortment of clergymen, lay people and one sexual abuse survivor, Marie Collins. Last year, The Irish Times reported that Collins resigned over a lack of cooperation within subgroups of the Vatican. Among her frustrations was the bureaucratic reluctancy of church officials to respond to victims of abuse. This past December, Peter Saunders, another survivor who was added to the commission, resigned, citing similar grievances. In a report by The Tablet, Saunders explained that “the commission didn’t do what I thought it was set up to achieve.”

Naturally, there will be mistakes made in any organization designed to tackle sexual abuse. The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests faced its own scandal last year when its founder, Barbara Blaine, stepped down amid allegations of exploiting clients by taking kickbacks from lawyers in exchange for clientele.

These aren’t simple mistakes. Rather, they compromise the welfare of children and young adults. Perhaps the fatal flaw of the pope’s initiative was its proximity to the Vatican. If the Church created and perpetuated an injustice but still refuses to acknowledge part of the problem, then what reasonable belief do we have in their ability to solve it?

There’s been a significant debate over what role the Catholic Church should occupy in response to the crisis. 2004 precipitated the first of many church bankruptcies over payments for victims of pedophilia. However, through his efforts, Francis has expressed that monetary compensations are not enough. The situation requires great humility on the part of clergy people, which many have heartily provided. The Church has admitted — in one capacity or another — that they have failed.

Now, they must re-evaluate their entire requirements for the priesthood rather than weeding out what they claim are a few bad apples. To some Catholics, lifelong sexual abstinence is unnatural, unreasonable and prolongs arrested sexual development. Adopting a more humane position toward homosexuality and allowing priests to marry are just some of the ways to detoxify the nature of the clergy.

Last year, Francis alluded that this option was not off the table. Shortly after Collins’ resignation, there were talks of creating a separate panel for abuse survivors, thereby eliminating their role in the current commission. This logic is an imperative for making sure the Catholic Church is not the sole organization addressing victims. Meanwhile, the organization maintains its draconian grip over the reproductive rights of men and women around the world — denouncing birth control, sex without the purpose of procreation and condoms even in areas where HIV and AIDS are prevalent.

Carol Glatz, a writer for the National Catholic Reporter, lamented what she perceives to be a negative attitude toward the Church and its initiatives to combat sexual abuse. In her January 2018 article, “Failures offer opportunity to improve protection efforts, expert says,” Glatz explains that victims should not expect the pope to get things right all the time, and we should abstain from judging him for using offensive or misinformed language.

While Lent may be a time to embrace patience and forgiveness, we cannot lose sight over past transgressions and the lives that were ruined by a predatory institution. In this case, failure is no longer an option.

Kristen DiPietra is a senior double-majoring in English and human development.