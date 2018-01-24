Late-night comedians should continue to use their platforms for activism

If you have a spare moment in the evening and think to tune into one of the many late-night TV programs for a study break and a moment to decompress, you might want to look elsewhere for a lighthearted laugh.

More than ever before, comedy has expanded into the field of political analysis, often cracking jokes at the expense of Washington, D.C. Whether it’s Stephen Colbert of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” giving his opening monologue on the latest White House scandal, or Alec Baldwin playing President Donald Trump himself in a “Saturday Night Live” skit, late-night comedians have honorably risked their own careers to extend the reach of the political discourse beyond the 5 o’clock news in a way that has had a positive impact on U.S. political discourse.

As college students searching for an escape from our own anxiety bubble of course add/drop deadlines and 8:30 a.m. lectures, this reality can take away a mode of escapism. Anyone looking for a way to unwind after a stressful day would be unable to watch one of these shows without coming away with a poor image of the state of the world, if agreeing with the general viewpoint, or becoming enraged by the obvious bias, if disagreeing. Late-night comedy is no longer the place to seek out a quick laugh, but a way to get educated about the world’s affairs in a lighthearted manner.

Comedians like Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers only use their platforms to advocate for something they believe in. Celebrity is a fickle thing, and there is something to be admired in those who put their careers on the line for a greater purpose.

Now, I’m not saying that Jimmy Fallon’s jokes about Trump’s recent tweet in which he released his objectively ridiculous “Fake News Awards” is deserving of a Nobel Peace Prize, but there’s a nobility in speaking up about what is wrong in the world, despite the risk of catching flak for it, and continuing to do so even while receiving criticism.

Late-night comedy is intended to be a production for the masses. While news networks are certainly informative, they can be intimidating — especially when discussing in-depth economic policy or speaking to a guest political analyst. The average person doesn’t have the time to sit down with The New York Times or The Washington Post every morning over coffee.

Nighttime programming might catch someone’s eye more easily, especially since its take on the news is expected to be served up with a joke, not a headache. Anyone can flip the TV over to their preferred network or check out “Last Week Tonight” on YouTube for John Oliver’s latest update. People pay attention to comedy. It holds an appeal that ABC News just can’t match.

Most importantly, comedians who talk about the news keep politics from taking itself too seriously. Politics used to be a thing only for wealthy noblemen and royalty. It was housed behind closed doors and kept from the citizenry. Comedy knocks politics down a peg — everyone should know and be able to know everything they wish about our political system.

The culture of political discourse in the United States is already one of elitism and gatekeeping, and our comedians are just trying to keep it from letting its loftiness launch it too far away for it to be accessible. We, as future Binghamton University graduates, have the same right to political knowledge as someone who didn’t make it past high school. Comedy is the great equalizer — it is something we can all understand.

Jessica Gutowitz is a freshman majoring in English.