President Trump has only discredited federal practices that could help the environment

It doesn’t take a genius to see that President Donald Trump isn’t doing much to combat climate change. For his 10 months in office, he has acted primarily in the interest of the economic sector and not of the earth, upon which the economy fully depends. He’s passed environmentally damaging policies, strongly discredited the Environmental Protection Agency and disrespected the truth of science.

This seems like reason to feel hopeless over the future of the Earth, but I assure you it’s not. As Trump is busy repealing many of former President Barack Obama’s policies, states and cities are stepping up and implementing their own. And they are proving to be more successful.

In June, Trump announced that he was pulling the United States out of the Paris climate agreement — a treaty among nations to combat climate change and adapt to its impacts. At first, pulling the United States out of this treaty showed that the country was unconcerned about the fate of the environment and its people. Yet, it has had the opposite effect of inspiring action at lower levels.

Governors Andrew Cuomo of New York, Jay Inslee of Washington and Jerry Brown of California have joined forces to create the U.S. Climate Alliance. This coalition of states has committed itself to continuing the battle against climate change, despite the federal government’s lack of initiative.

So far, 14 states, as well as Puerto Rico, have pledged their allegiance to the Climate Alliance. I expect that more will follow suit.

Each member of the U.S. Climate Alliance acknowledges that climate change exists, is worsening and threatens the security of people, communities and economies. To act upon this acknowledgement, the members are making bold investments in order to decrease their greenhouse gas emissions. Current initiatives focus on clean and efficient energy and transportation. Some states like New York, Delaware and Minnesota have introduced a carbon cap and emissions trading system, grants and loans for local projects and investments in solar and wind power.

We can already see that the work being done by the United States Climate Alliance is yielding positive results for the environment. The aligned states are on track to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions 24 to 29 percent below 2005 levels by the year 2025. This is the goal that scientists of the Paris Agreement believe is necessary to curb the worst effects of climate change.

Though Trump’s policies aim to continue the nation’s dependence on coal and other fossil fuels in order to grow the economy, states in the U.S. Climate Alliance are showing that economic growth can be achieved better by investments in renewable energies — without damaging the environment.

Trump may turn a blind eye to the real impacts of climate change, but states and cities are seeing these consequences firsthand. It is the elderly suffering during heat waves, it is their farmers without a harvest in the drought, it is their residents whose homes are demolished by hurricanes, wildfires and floods. These communities recognize the urgency of climate action and they are doing something about it.

There is hope for the future of the environment, despite Trump’s presidency. Three hundred and eighty-three mayors, including Binghamton Mayor Rich David, have committed their cities to the battle against climate change.

Even universities and businesses from across the nation have signed on to the battle. Now it is our turn, as individuals whose very existence depends upon the well-being of the Earth. We must step up, join the efforts and do our part in the battle against climate change.

Georgia Kerkezis is a sophomore majoring in environmental studies.