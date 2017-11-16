It should be treated as a medical condition

Suppose there was a condition that was linked to a 26 percent increase in your chance of an early death, that the prevalence of this condition was increasing and that nearly nothing was being done to address the problem. As unfathomable as this might seem, this is exactly what is currently happening with the muted epidemic of loneliness.

Yes, loneliness. While one might not typically think of it as a serious medical condition, the effects it can have on one’s health are all too real. Studies of over 3.4 million people found that self-reported feelings of loneliness increased the likelihood of early mortality by 30 percent — not incomparable to statistics regarding obesity and smoking found in another study. The risks of one developing depression and-or mental and affective disorders skyrockets when one is exposed to any form of prolonged social isolation.

Humans are social creatures. Evolution mandated that people be constantly socially interacting — your odds of surviving were much higher.

Consequently, the human brain is hardwired to crave social interaction. If it’s deprived of the type of external stimulation it is programmed to seek out, the results of such deprivation would be severely detrimental to one’s health. Fundamentally, subjecting the human brain to loneliness is like removing a fish from water — it simply isn’t built to function in those conditions.

This is quite problematic. In today’s world, with online communication ever expanding and self-imposed isolation becoming increasingly attainable, it’s easier than ever to find oneself ensnared in the self-perpetuating trap of loneliness. Day-to-day life simply doesn’t require the level of face-to-face interaction that it used to, leading the amount of people who report feelings of loneliness to rise exponentially; studies from the 1970s and 1980s showed that only around 11 to 20 percent of the population reported feelings of loneliness. Today, similar studies put the number between 40 to 45 percent.

There’s no reason to think that the increasing trend of loneliness will stop. The factors that have given rise to it, predominantly social media, appear to only be gaining more prominence.

So, what should we do? Should we all call it a day and stop using technology? Not quite.

There are some good first steps toward combating this issue. The problem isn’t so much modern-day technology as it is people using technology incorrectly and misidentifying its role. People need to understand that using social media as a replacement for real, genuine interaction simply doesn’t work.

Studies have found that using social media as a replacement for real-world interaction, despite its name, increases loneliness. Conversely, using social media as a way to facilitate real-world interactions has been shown to effectively lower loneliness.

We don’t need to abolish social media quite yet. Rather, what we should be doing is educating people about how real the threat of isolation is in modern-day life. If one isn’t cognizant of such issues, then they may find themselves using online interactions as a way of alleviating the discomfort of isolation.

We dedicate vast amounts of time in public education to inform children about the risks of smoking and the importance of eating healthy. Yet, when it comes to the issue of loneliness and, more broadly, mental health, little effort is expended in order to make people more aware of this issue and how real it is, despite the effects being entirely comparable.

The time to start taking issues like this seriously is long overdue, and failing to treat mental health as seriously as we do physical health could have disastrous consequences.

Taylor Falter is an undeclared sophomore.

