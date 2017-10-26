Discourse is usually focused on mass shootings, but they are statistical outliers

Discussion regarding the issue of gun violence in the United States follows a life cycle that generally resembles this: the issue is widely ignored, a mass shooting happens and it becomes the pre-eminent political issue for a brief period of time, then everybody gets bored and the political discussion reverts back to its old topics.

The Las Vegas shooting, by all indications, will follow a similar sort of life cycle. While it’s too early to tell what type of impact — or lack thereof — it will have on the political landscape, the historical precedent is pretty straightforward. The Sandy Hook shooting, which garnered almost unprecedented amounts of media attention, resulted in public support for gun control rising about 7 percent and news stories mentioning gun control increasing fivefold, according to research done by the Pew Research Center and FiveThirtyEight. However, this brief surge of public interest proved to have little lasting value, and as time passed, the issue reverted to its previous state.

Here’s the point — while the debate over gun policy and the proper response to it is highly polarized, it’s very clear that the public dialogue on the topic is centered almost exclusively around mass shootings. The amount of attention the issue receives exists in a gradational correspondence with how recently a significant mass shooting occurred and how severe it was. It’s hard to imagine the topic of gun control existing in U.S. politics as anything outside a source of emotional recourse following mass shootings.

This doesn’t bode well for the United States. Not because mass shootings aren’t awful and their prevention isn’t a worthy topic of discussion (it absolutely is), but because the holistic issue of gun violence in the United States goes far beyond mass shootings. Of the roughly 8,000 murders committed using a gun in the United States per year, mass shootings comprise a very small portion of that total when mass shootings are defined as shootings that kill four or more people, according to the FBI.

This realization is important because it reveals that measures taken to prevent mass shootings should not be expected to have a significant influence on the amount of gun violence in the United States on a macro level. Mass shootings are statistical outliers, not the norm, and consequently whatever effect a given policy has on them can’t be extrapolated to the broader issue.

As FiveThirtyEight writer Maggie Koerth-Baker points out, “If we focus on mass shootings as a means of understanding how to reduce the number of people killed by guns in this country, we’re likely to implement laws that don’t do what we want them to do — and miss opportunities to make changes that really work.”

Why, then, is our discussion on the issue of gun-related violence and relating policies relegated almost exclusively to mass shootings and their prevention? Psychology has an answer for this in the base-rate fallacy, which refers to when people judge that an outcome will occur without considering any prior knowledge of the probability that it will actually occur. This can also be influenced by events that are dramatic or graphic. While mass shootings might be statistical outliers, they are highly emotionally stimulating and consequently exert a strong influence on the human mind.

This tendency of our minds is what dictates the 24-hour news cycle and politically oriented media. If discussion relating to gun policy were to be rational, it would exist in a way that was consistent with the entire issue of gun violence — this would mean having a broader discussion about gun violence and then a subset of that broader discussion being about mass shootings and relating policies.

However, that type of empirically informed discussion isn’t going to influence opinion nor draw in viewers nearly as much as content aimed specifically at emotional arousal. The consequence of this is that issues are presented not in the context best-suited for their discussion, but in the contexts which render them most emotionally provocative. This is a poor criterion for choosing the mediums through which we discuss issues, as such discussions will inevitably produce solutions that are poorly calibrated to address entire issues. Thus, what we have is an issue that is not relegated only to gun control, but rather one that most explicitly manifests itself in that debate.

None of this to say that mass shootings are no big deal and we shouldn’t discuss policies aimed at deterring them — that would be absurd. Rather, it is to say that they are an exceptionally poor conduit for discussion regarding the topic of gun violence as a whole, yet it effectively serves such a roll. The tendency to collectively ignore this represents a very fundamental issue with the state of politics in the United States.

If we continue to allow irrational dispositions to dictate public dialogue, without any concerted effort at a more empirically informed discussion, then it should come as a surprise to nobody when our dialogues fail to produce proposals for policies that would be genuinely effective. We are so wrapped up in disputes over the ends that we fail to overlook the basic, blatant flaws in the means through which we attempt to reach them.

Taylor Falter is an undeclared sophomore.