The benefits of studying abroad can outweigh the negatives

While scrolling through Pipe Dream’s website, I discovered an advice column from February of last semester in our Opinions Section regarding one’s uncertainty about studying abroad. It caught my attention because last semester, I studied abroad in London, England. A fellow Binghamton University student wrote to former advice columnist Kristen DiPietra about how they were questioning whether or not they should study abroad, and I completely saw myself in the tentative traveler’s shoes.

Although the tentative traveler was very interested in studying in South America, they did not want to be separated from their friends or girlfriend, who were all graduating after the semester that the program took place. I wholeheartedly agree with Kristen’s response that while it is normal to have this fear of missing out, studying abroad is possibly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and one may regret passing up this chance.

Furthermore, she mentions that it is better to step out of one’s comfort zone, and if one has a close bond with their friends, they will keep in contact while apart from one another and their friends will fully support the decision to study abroad. Also, they will likely see each other again after the program terminates, even if it is not on BU’s campus.

To add on to Kristen’s point, it is best for one to go with their gut feeling. She advises to not let other people influence your decision, and I completely agree because ultimately, other people are not in your shoes. Other people may not have the desire to study abroad, and that’s completely fine. It does not mean they are wrong nor that they like to stay in their own bubble. I know many people who are genuinely not interested in studying abroad. However, if you feel that it is worth taking the chance to be self-sufficient in an unfamiliar place, it’s best to go for it. Don’t let other people’s different wants and interests influence yours.

The Huffington Post published an article about the fear of missing out, citing a former student at Asbury University in Kentucky who was impacted greatly by it. She was accepted into a study abroad program in Paris, but she ultimately did not go because she did not want to miss out on social interactions at school. When she stayed at school rather than going abroad, she said that her friends did not seem to care that she decided to stay with them. She limited her social media use to lessen her fear, and ultimately reapplied for the same program a year later and later studied Paris.

I clearly remember questioning my decision to study abroad on several occasions. Since I just found my place at BU last year, I felt bad leaving somewhere I finally felt comfortable. Admittedly, I have a strong fear of missing out. I always prefer to be where the action and fun is, and I felt that being away for an entire semester would make me miss a variety of lifelong memories with my friends. Even though I still thought about the events I missed on campus from time to time, I made a lot of lasting memories and many new friends while studying abroad.

After only a couple of weeks into studying abroad, I knew that I made the right decision. I was able to travel throughout Europe — an opportunity I probably wouldn’t have after graduating from BU. Not only do I feel more confident and independent after such extensive travel, but I believe that I better understand cultures that are not my own.

Students studying abroad are also forced, to some extent, to immerse themselves in the culture by speaking the country’s language. For those who are proficient in a foreign language, their skills undeniably improve and strengthen social connections with people across the globe.

According to a survey conducted by the Institute for International Education of Students to observe the long-term impacts of study abroad on students, 98 percent of students stated that studying abroad gave them a better perspective of their own culture and 82 percent reported that they have a more sophisticated way of viewing the world. In the same group, 95 percent of the students reported increased maturity, 96 percent felt that their self-confidence went up and 95 percent of them said that their worldview was greatly impacted.

I have come to learn that no matter what, life goes on at school without me if I am not here, just like how life goes on at home while I am at school. While this may sound pessimistic, it was not a bad thing at all. My friends and the BU campus were here for me when I came back this semester and I found time to communicate with my friends back home while I was away. Coming from someone who experienced separation due to study abroad, it is worth embarking upon the experience of a lifetime — as long as you have the desire to do so.