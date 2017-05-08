I'm sad to leave. Just kidding, I'm Rohit, nice to meet you!

At the end of high school, I told myself I’d never make a newspaper again. I pulled all-nighters, remade layouts and rewrote articles, and I was sick of it. Yet, as a sophomore transfer student in Binghamton, I heard about Pipe Dream’s GIMs and, thinking I knew a little bit about newspapers, I decided to try and join.

After being instantly turned down by Business, I decided to join Design. My first training session was with Corey Futterman, a former design assistant. He started showing me some of the basics of layout, but after realizing I knew nothing about InDesign, I joined Tech.

Now, after 2 1/2 years of helping to publish a dying form of media, I’m finishing up my senior year as managing editor of Pipe Dream.

A few months ago, I wanted to update my resume with my new position at Pipe Dream, but I couldn’t think of any accomplishments I’ve made as managing editor. Even now, I can’t remember anything significant that I’ve initiated or completed, but every year Pipe Dream has made some tiny steps in a better direction and I hope I’ve helped move it along that trajectory.

I know I’ll definitely forget how to make pages or send a print order, but the people I’ve met are what makes Pipe Dream memorable.

Some of the most talented designers, the most talented tech person and some really talented editors left last year and I wondered whether I would have a good enough staff to work with. I still don’t know how to do my job correctly, but every person I’ve worked with made me look competent this year.

Jeff, I couldn’t have asked for a better editor-in-chief to sit by my side (and then, across the room). I wouldn’t want anyone else toning down my anxiety and making our leadership seem calm and collected. Thank you for empowering the staff to do what they thought was best because, sometimes, we don’t know what’s best for the paper. I hope you keep in touch and maybe, one day, we’ll get to work together again. Also, I’m really sorry I didn’t respond to your friend request for months. I genuinely didn’t notice.

Henry, even though I ask you to do all the boring tech things, you’re one of my best friends and the best roommate I could have asked for. Make sure you keep the server safe; she needs you. Here is some practice hexadecimal: 4b 65 65 70 20 70 72 61 63 74 69 63 69 6e 67 20 64 72 69 76 69 6e 67 2e 20 59 6f 75 27 72 65 20 67 65 74 74 69 6e 67 20 70 72 65 74 74 79 20 67 6f 6f 64 20 61 74 20 69 74 2e 20 41 6c 73 6f 2c 20 73 65 72 76 65 72 3f 20 49 20 68 61 72 64 6c 79 20 6b 6e 6f 77 20 68 65 72 21

Emma, I’ve spent more time with you this semester than I have with almost anyone. Thank you for randomly driving to Vermont with me. Even though all we got was soup and cold weather, it was a nice place. I know I said I’m not sentimental, but I think it’s just easier to suppress any emotion about our friendship than it is to acknowledge that you’re going to meet better, smarter people on the West coast. When you leave all of us for San Francisco, please try and stay in touch. I’m going to have a bad UX if you don’t.

Mike, you’re the right shoulder in all of my decision making, the shadow government of the shadow government. I run every Pipe Dream problem by you and I definitely couldn’t do this job without you. I could always account on you to help me run Bearcat iPhone Repair or Pipe Dream. I’m looking forward to Meatfest.

Brendan, thank you for all of the Pipe Dream advice you’ve given me during our analytics course. I know I didn’t learn much Mongo, but I learned human resources from you. Thank you for taking on the digital editor job and creating responsibility for it. Also, thank you for punching me every time I made a “I hardly know her” joke. It’s better to be punched now than fired from my job in the future for too many bad jokes. Also, thank you for driving with me for 11 hours to New Hampshire for beer.

Server, you’re only a couple of years old, but we’ve been through so much together. I will never forget the time I installed Mac OS 10.9 on you or the time you had to take over when the old server’s hard drives failed. I will never forget you and your copious amount of RAM.

Noah, I’ve wanted you to be managing editor before I even knew what the job entailed. Sometimes, I feel like I should’ve worked under you. I taught you some InDesign things, but you taught me to actually accomplish some of what I had planned this year. I’m really sorry for all of the “Noah problems” I’m leaving you with. I know you’re going to do an amazing job next year.

Gabby, you’re finally going to be editor-in-chief. I’ll miss the conversations we had when I drove you to Susquehanna. I know you’re going to do a really great job next year, but please don’t change the logo, we just mounted it to the wall.

Alex, thank you for every Pipe Dream event you scheduled and every time you told me to do my job. I’m really sorry I didn’t order apparel yet, but I’m working on it!

Odeya, I’m sorry I made you cry the first few productions of the semester, but I’m glad we made it through this year!

Franz, first of all, thank you for helping me write this and most of my other essays. I haven’t talked to you much this year, but you always offered the most insightful, philosophical advice I could’ve had. Also, thank you for explaining Marxism to me.

Will, if there’s a will, there’s a way. Thank you for teaching me everything about the server. I know you probably won’t read this, but the back-end is finished.

Shauna, I’ve always said to you the best people in Pipe Dream are the ones that care most about Pipe Dream, not necessarily the ones who are the best at their jobs. Luckily, you’re both.

Orla, thank you for staying on top of your section. I could always count on you to make sure your section was flexible. You’ll do a terrific job as news editor next year.

Teri, Airi and Casey, I’m sorry I was overly critical sometimes, but you are all terrific designers and I’m happy to have spent the year with you all working by my side. Thank you for making me lists at the end of the night. Keep challenging yourself, making bad jokes, and I know you’ll do amazing things.

I’ve had some of the best few years in Binghamton because of Pipe Dream and the people I’ve met as a result.

Rohit Kapur is a senior majoring in business administration.