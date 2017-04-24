Fighting misconceptions about pitbulls will lead to a safer environment for both dogs and humans

It’s happened to many of us: you’re walking down the street and see a big, menacing pit bull. You cross the street to avoid the potential dangers associated with this particular breed, recalling the countless articles and accounts of pit bulls taking a sizable bite out of some poor, innocent bystander. So why are hundreds of pit bulls employed as therapy dogs in hospitals, schools and nursing homes? Are pit bulls simply given a “bad rap” as many animal advocacy groups claim or are there legitimate reasons to distrust the breed?

Contrary to popular belief, pit bulls may not be as inherently aggressive as we conceive them to be. In fact, misconceptions about the breed may actually put both humans and dogs in greater danger than they need to be. In order to dispel certain myths, it’s important to look at how dog-related violence arises and who is responsible for it.

Over a dozen studies have measured dog aggression among different breeds and cannot come to a clear consensus; a 2008 study from the journal of Applied Animal Behavior Science found chihuahuas and dachshunds to be the most aggressive dogs. Yet, pit bulls were responsible for 22 of the 31 dog bite-related fatalities of 2016.

The argument against the dogs takes into account the historical and cultural relevance of the breed. In the 19th century, English bulldogs and terriers were bred to produce a fighting dog, known as the pit bull. Bred in the United States, the dog soon won national acclaim among many prominent celebrities and politicians. Teddy Roosevelt, Thomas Edison and John Steinbeck were just a few famous pit bull owners. The U.S. military appropriated the loyalty and strength of pit bulls to symbolize our country on propaganda posters during World War I. Pit bulls have made appearances on the cover of Life magazine, in the television shows such as “The Little Rascals” and, most recently, in reality shows which fight the stigma against them, such as “Pit Bulls and Parolees” and “Pit Boss.” These shows explore the more complicated reasons behind aggression and focus on rehabilitation.

The resurgence of dog fighting in the 1980s popularized the image of a throat-tearing beast, favored by gangsters and criminals. Dog behaviorist and pit bull owner Cesar Millan acknowledges the rich history behind the breed and posits education as a way to fully understand and appreciate these dogs: “It is the Terrier determination that causes problems if they fight, because they’ll be oblivious to pain and just refuse to quit,” Millan writes. “As responsible owners, we should make sure to redirect those traits in healthy ways. Give a pit a job to do and he will use that same determination.”

Last year, Maddison Armer, a 7-year-old with autism, had her best friend, Darla, a cross between a Shar-Pei and Staffordshire bull terrier, seized from her Lancaster, England home by police and taken to an undisclosed location. A similar case allowed a man with autism to keep his therapy pit bull under the condition that it wear a muzzle in public.

Both dogs never displayed violent tendencies, were friendly around children and other people and provided an invaluable service and loyalty to their owners. England’s breed-specific legislation prohibits the ownership of certain breeds thought to be more dangerous. Under the Dangerous Dogs Act, pit bull terriers and three similar breeds can be seized and potentially euthanized, regardless of whether the dog has displayed violent or aggressive tendencies.

It’s difficult for a non-pit bull owner like myself to trust the words of strangers when they assure me that their barking dog “would never hurt a fly.” Even more challenging is the decision to adopt one of these animals and expose them to loved ones. However, dismissing an entire breed as irredeemable offers no solution for the approximately 5 million registered pit bulls in this country. Breed-specific legislation, which focuses solely on incidents of attack and ignores the historical and therapeutic contributions made by pit bulls in the past two centuries, is superficial and does nothing to educate the public about the exploitation that these dogs face. If we are to take our safety and the safety of these dogs seriously, we must demand greater protection for pit bulls and more responsibility from their owners.

Kristen DiPietra is a junior double-majoring in English and human development.