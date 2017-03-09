Kevin Sussy/Photography Editor Chick-N-Bap, located in the Marketplace. Since being contacted by Pipe Dream, the word “lamb” has been taped over on the menu and replaced with “gyro meat.” Close

On behalf of Chick-N-Bap, I would like to sincerely apologize to the SUNY Binghamton community in regards to the recent menu mistake that I made. It wasn’t my employees, Sodexo, or my partner, but myself who was slow to fix the label when the change happened and I truly regret it from the bottom of my heart. While I could tell you that it was not out of ill-intention, but rather my stupidity and lack of action, I fully understand that the harm has already been done to the community, and I sincerely apologize. As a young entrepreneur, this is a very humbling learning experience, and though it really hurts, I’ve decided to close down Chick-N-Bap for the remainder of the week and delay the opening of the CIW location to re-label, re-audit, and re-train our staff so that we can open again to the community on the 13th with the proper transparency that it deserves. We believe that this is the right, first step to take to fix the core issue and prevent any potential future mistakes, and while undeserving, I truly hope that the community could accept my apology and slowly show us the same love that it once did one day. Once again, I truly apologize to all the students at Binghamton University, especially to those who were affected.

Sincerely, Sung

