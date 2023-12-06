Opinions curates the best finals week playlist.

Sean Reichbach, senior, philosophy, politics and law & economics

“Karma Police” by Radiohead

I was watching the show “Invincible” the other day, which is probably my favorite superhero show on television right now, and they began the second season with Invincible just flying around and casually doing superhero things. The music the show-runners decided to play in the background during this scene was “Karma Police” by Radiohead, and it really got me in my feels, thinking about how we’re all supposed to be superheroes during finals week. I feel like it’s the perfect song to listen to when you walk out of the library at the end of a long day of hell. It’s perfect for the fall finals week atmosphere — walking into the library when it’s sunny in the morning and walking right into the bitterly cold, pitch-black night when you leave.

Doris Turkel, senior, philosophy, politics and law

“Bend It” by Maleek Berry

This song has been stuck in my head for the past few weeks. As Binghamton gets colder, listening to this song takes me to a tropical beach paradise. Nigerian Afrobeats producer Maleek Berry kills this song with a catchy beat and lyrics. The only lyric you really need to know is “Baby bend it,” and you can sing along.

Sara Ash, sophomore, English

“Maria” by Justin Bieber

This song reminds me of when I was young and my biggest problem was what I was packing for lunch in middle school, and that kind of nostalgia makes it slightly more fun to do work in the library. The lyrics also really hit me hard during finals season. The part where Bieber sings “why you wanna do me like that?” perfectly encapsulates my general mentality during the last few weeks of the semester. I also tend to avoid sadder music during times of extreme stress since if I put on boygenius or something along those lines, I’d probably cry. 2014 pop is generally a safer bet as far as my productivity goes.

Desmond Keuper, senior, philosophy

“The Human Touch” by Joe Jackson

This song is certainly of its time — it’s genuinely emotional in a way that’s very particular to ‘80s pop. But, the way that Joe Jackson sings about the confusion and isolation he feels definitely speaks to our age. And there’s something cathartic about the genuine emotionality present in every lyric. I honestly would recommend his whole discography — his work ranges from profoundly soulful and somber songs, like this one and “Far Away,” to songs full of life and movement, like “Sunday Papers” and “Steppin’ Out.”

Jordan Ori, sophomore, English

“Let The Light In” (feat. Father John Misty) by Lana Del Rey

In Lana Del Rey’s critically acclaimed album “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd,” she uses the symbolism of kintsugi across multiple songs, including this one. Kintsugi is a form of Japanese art in which broken pottery is repaired using gold lacquer to create the appearance of golden cracks. The philosophy is to not waste broken objects and instead turn them into something beautiful. In her song appropriately named “Kintsugi,” she mentions that things have to be cracked in order to “let the light in” and continues this narrative throughout her album. When I get stressed and feel broken or inadequate, I remind myself of this philosophy. During finals week, things can be overwhelming, but remember that you have to struggle for the light to get in.

Nicolas Scagnelli, senior, English

“drunk face” by Machine Gun Kelly

My Spotify wrapped inspired me to branch out a bit and I realized some of my favorite songs were from Machine Gun Kelly. I gave some of his discography a listen, and this song is just the definition of a vibe for me. It’s not for everyone, but I blast this song walking from class to class and it has a great underdog/teenage angst vibe. It’s about being young and feeling like you’re wasting your potential. It’s got this awesome vibe that feels like you’re on another plane — like you’re free from responsibilities, yet complaining about how you have a lot to do at the same time. This song is just teenage angst in a bottle, with a bumping vibe that gets me going and I can’t wait to blast this on my way home for winter break once finals are wrapped up.

Deniz Gulay, freshman, history

“Who Will Save the World” by Modern Talking

There are times when you feel like you are facing a great challenge in life. A hurdle you need to overcome, a trouble you need to solve or simply a bitter memory you want to forget. Times like these can make you feel like you are fighting a war inside yourself, which is a unique and strange feeling. I remember my own struggles and my own aspirations whenever I listen to this song — the lyrics remind me that I need to be resilient and adamant in the face of hardship. And, just like in those lyrics, fear will force you down and drown you. You will always need the hope inside you to keep going and stay strong and I hope, whoever or wherever you are, that you are doing well at this curious, yet very difficult time in history. There are more than enough things to worry about in this wild world and you must do your best to not let anything get you down. I hope whatever it is that you are struggling for, this song will give you the strength you’ll need because, oh boy, you do have so much to give!

Julie Ha, junior, comparative literature and English

“Vacant Lottery” by foxtails

Foxtails was my top artist on Spotify this year and rightfully so. The Connecticut-based band boasts some awesome and unapologetically awkward prose — in all of their albums, but “This Is Not For You,” specifically, lends listeners a voice to “outvoice an ant” — or the wind outside the Glenn G. Bartle Library at the very least. Sometimes dubbed screamo and sometimes dubbed skramz, “Vacant Lottery” sits in the lacuna between the vocal angst of emo and the brain-itchy precursor to math-rock-esque indie. It’s one of the only songs in foxtails’ repertoire that features a male vocal lead as well — there’s both clash and harmony with Blue Luno Solaz’s voice, creating the ultimate feel-good song to warm you up in the winter.

Nathan Sommer, junior, history and Latin American studies

“Emobashing Fastcore Pimps” by Insült

If you want something as fast as your caffeinated brain is racing, check out these fastcore pimps. Insult’s 2002 powerviolence masterpiece is choppy and playful, but also relentless and engaging. Their use of sampling — while seen as excessive by some — puts you into some grimy bedroom in the Netherlands, laughing along with some other beyond their years, yet immature kids.

Teddy Brita, senior, political science

“Under the Pressure” by The War on Drugs

Although the title of this song may seem unhelpful for studying as finals approach, its layered and relaxing sound as well as its nearly nine-minute duration make it the perfect song to listen to while writing a long paper or reviewing problems. The song also features a fantastic pick-up of the lyrics and snare drum at about four minutes in after a long instrumental period — one of my favorite portions in any song ever. “Under the Pressure” is a great song from a fantastic and underrated group with a very unique sound. If you enjoyed “Under the Pressure,” you should also check out “Red Eyes” and “Harmonia’s Dream,” which are also both by The War on Drugs.

Max Kurant, senior, English and individualized major in social systems science

“Chicago” by Sufjan Stevens

I’ve been hooked on the show “The Politician” recently, and I’m in love with the theme. I honestly don’t have any special connection to it — not even the lyrics. I think there’s something to be said about getting really into random songs you encounter. I hear this song while watching the intro to this show several times a week — and now, as a part of my daily Spotify playlist, it’s becoming the song that “represents” this current period of time for me. I graduate in less than two weeks, and listening to it makes me happy because it just sounds nice. I could barely tell you any of the lyrics. I’ll be out of college soon, and I think I’ve learned from these four years of so much thinking that sometimes things don’t have to be complicated.

Listen to the playlist here.