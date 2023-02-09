"Childlike" activities improve mental health and fulfill neglected childhood desires.

In my opinion, there is nothing more refreshing than getting a Dole Whip on a hot Magic Kingdom day after a thrilling ride on the Jungle Cruise. I have many memories of sitting by the Enchanted Tiki Room with my favorite iced dessert and watching families or slightly intoxicated 20-something-year-olds navigate the iconic theme park. I love going to Disney World. I have been with friends and family a few times, and I’m even going with my college roommates this spring. But this appreciation for the nostalgic yet overpriced “happiest place on earth” has come under fire. In the past few years, so-called “Disney adults” have been ridiculed and laughed at all over social media, as they were referred to as a “plague upon society” by a Lehigh University professor. While I am a Disney fan, I do understand the annoyance of adults who yell at cast members, spend thousands of dollars on limited edition ears and complain on TikTok about the new Splash Mountain design. But why are Disney adults so hated? And is it necessary to destroy their happily ever after?

The origins of the term “Disney adult” can be traced back to the days when Tumblr was at the core of internet fandom culture. At the time, the community was made up of young millennials posting Cheshire Cat gifs and princess memes. As the popularity of the platform grew, people began participating in “Disney Bounding,” the act of copying a character’s style and iconic image in park outfits, and fan pages gained thousands of followers. But this is where most of the behavior critics deem cringeworthy started. In other words, people see being obsessed with these parks, products and characters as childish, weird and embarrassing. I mean, isn’t it strange for a grown-up to dress up like Cinderella and take pictures with Goofy?

While this may not be everyone’s cup of tea, this direct hatred toward Disney adults is a part of a bigger problem — forcing people to focus on adult things. Critics hold that it’s stupid to be running around a children’s theme park with other adults when there are real-world problems like taxes, marriage and careers to worry about. You should be making money and having kids! There is an odd obsession with forcing people to grow up and engage in behaviors or pastimes that are deemed appropriate for adults. It also has ties to the stereotype of childish, entitled and fiscally irresponsible millennials who, according to older generations, would rather buy a Starbucks coffee than make one at home. Hating these people for spending time waiting in line for “It’s a Small World” instead of starting a small business or paying a mortgage is a ridiculous idea. We shouldn’t shame people for enjoying things that bring them happiness and take away stress. If what they are doing doesn’t impact you, you shouldn’t judge them for it.

Furthermore, there is the belief that we had the opportunity to enjoy these things when we were children and that now that time is over. There are many reasons why this should be taken with a grain of salt. First, critics don’t always know what someone’s childhood was like. They may have never been able to have these magical moments or have had traumatic experiences that Disney has helped them overcome. Who are we to judge if they are trying to get back the years they missed? One example of this is Casey Clarke, who utilized the parks as a way to keep moving forward while suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. In her Insider article, Casey states, “But when I can gather the energy to get out of bed, having the parks to go to makes me keen on going outside, socializing and relaxing, which I’ve found has been very beneficial for my mental health.” Also, Disney adults are just feeling nostalgic for a time when all they had to worry about was when the next firework show is or how long the churro line is — who can really blame them? It is a scary and stressful world out there, and it’s important to find solace in the simple things.

To be completely frank, Disney has never just been for kids anyway. Disneyland has been having sweetheart nights, an event where the park is reserved for adult couples on a date, for years! Not to mention that infamous “Drinking Around the World” at Epcot has become an iconic staple in many Florida trips.

On the other hand, there are some problematic aspects of Disney’s adult culture that should be questioned. First, being a Disney Parks fan is more accessible to the wealthy. It is very expensive to visit these parks and have the extraordinary experiences that Disney TikTokers demonstrate on a daily basis. Disney has significantly raised their prices in recent years, making these trips unattainable for the average American family. By continuing to profit from Disney adults who ignore the price tags, Disney is able to avoid this recurring problem. Moreover, Disney has also been continuously antisemitic, homophobic and racist. Although they have taken some steps to improve, many Disney adults continue to defend their previous actions and even complain about their changes. For example, the re-theming of Splash Mountain, a ride based on the 1940s movie “Song of the South,” caused an uproar among the fan base. Although the movie and ride are filled to the brim with racist stereotypes and disturbing messages, fans were outraged by the removal of their favorite childhood ride. Actions like these make defending Disney adults just a little more complicated.

In the final analysis, it is essential to let people enjoy what they want. Growing up is hard, and sometimes having a hug from Mickey Mouse can really help bring you back to what’s essential. To have a place where you can leave all your stress at the gates and just have fun in a faraway world is crucial to anyone’s mental health. In the words of Walt Disney himself, “Here you leave today and enter the world of yesterday, tomorrow and fantasy.”

Nicolette Cavallaro is a senior majoring in psychology.