Period poverty causes physical and mental health issues.

Not only do people with periods deal with monthly bleeding, cramping and pain, but they also have to spend about $18,000 during their lifetime on feminine hygiene products such as pads and tampons. These products are often viewed as a privilege when they should be viewed as a basic necessity. This is particularly important in preventing period poverty, which occurs when those living in low-income households or facing homelessness are unable to afford period products. Certain states have taken steps to help with this, such as removing the tampon tax and giving free pads and tampons in public schools, but larger action needs to be taken. In Scotland, for example, period products are available for free. The United States should be the next country to implement a similar plan.

Period products should be easily accessible to everyone — even those who cannot afford them. No woman can opt out of menstruation, which is a monthly struggle that causes significant physical distress. Those who are forced to use toilet paper instead of pads or tampons for a long period of time are risking health conditions such as yeast infections, urinary tract infections and toxic shock syndrome. This can be very dangerous, especially since these people are also unlikely to be able to get help for these conditions. The inaccessibility of menstrual products can also be emotionally taxing. Research has shown that a lack of access to period products can cause women and girls to miss school or work.

Blood is not the only issue that menstruating people have to deal with. There is also period irregularity, pain, cramping, bloating and irritability, which can all be reduced by using painkillers and birth control. Not only do these solutions add to the costs, but they can be very difficult for homeless people to get access to. “Instead, many … find themselves curled up in pain without relief, sleeping on the streets. Overtime, the monthly inability to feel clean and secure can leave many homeless [menstruating individuals] in a depressive cycle of guilt and vulnerability.” Giving these people access to menstrual products for their cycles should be the bare minimum.

Some may be surprised by how big of an issue period poverty really is. One study done at George Mason University in 2021 found that in 2020 14 percent of women in college were dealing period poverty. These women were also found to be more likely to be affected by depression. Additionally, a 2019 survey in St. Louis showed that, at least at some point in the year, about half of low-income women were forced to choose between food and period products. Assistant programs did not aid with the cost of the products, leaving them to fend for themselves. “Without the basic resources needed to feel clean, safe and secure, periods can be devastating for the over 210,000 women experiencing homelessness in the United States.” If women can not afford basics such as shelter and food, it is unreasonable to expect them to be able to afford menstrual products.

There have recently been some small steps taken in the United States to help with the lack of access to period products. Some states, including New York, Virginia and Oregon, have passed legislation that requires public K-12 schools to provide students with free menstrual products. Additionally, 32 states have begun to remove the tampon tax, with 13 having succeeded so far. However, more needs to be done so that those without access can gain it. In Scotland, the new legislation has made it so that, along with schools and colleges, “period products would [now] be available at libraries, swimming pools, public gyms, community buildings, town halls, pharmacies and doctors offices.” Putting this into effect in the United States would be a huge improvement and change the lives of menstruating individuals who struggle to attain these products.

Where period products are currently viewed as a luxury, they should be seen as, and inevitably are, as the National Organization for Women argues, “a basic necessity just like food, water and shelter. Every woman should have the right to a safe and healthy period.” Menstruation is a natural process and not something people should be ashamed of having to deal with monthly. Having easy access to period products would help many individuals across the United States, allowing them to get those needs met without as high an emotional and physical tax.

