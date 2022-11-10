Last Sunday, the Binghamton women’s soccer team’s dazzling run at the America East (AE) championship came to a heartbreaking end against UNH. After falling behind 4-1, the Bearcats stormed back, scoring three unanswered goals to send the game into overtime. Neither team wanted to relinquish the title, and with no goals being scored in extra time, the game would be decided in a penalty shootout. BU capitalized on two of its five attempts in the shootout, but in the Wildcats’ final attempt they sent one past senior goalkeeper Nicole Scott to capture the AE title.

Although this game ended the season and hopes of playing in the NCAA Tournament, there is no reason for the Bearcats to hang their heads.

Binghamton got out to a rough start this season due to a difficult non-conference schedule that saw it face teams such as powerhouses Syracuse and Michigan State. As a result, the Bearcats were able to develop thick skin and be prepared for their conference opponents later in the season. Their difficult schedule paid off once conference play began, as they accumulated a 6-1-1 record in the AE, the best in program history. BU finished the season in first-place for the first time since 2004 — when they won the regular season title and AE tournament to move on to NCAAs.

The team’s success this season can be attributed to a variety of different factors that all worked in unison with one another. Primarily, Binghamton had its high-powered offense to credit, scoring 22 goals in eight conference games. The scoring came from a variety of different players as 10 different Bearcats scored goals with four players tallying five or more goals.

Furthermore, the team has the silverware to back up this year’s triumphs. Senior forward Maya Anand won AE Striker of the Year, leading the conference with 10 goals and 24 points. Following Anand, senior midfielder Olivia McKnight earned AE Midfielder of the Year while Binghamton head coach Neel Bhattacharjee led his staff to AE Coaching Staff of the Year honors.

In addition to the player of the year honors, Anand and O. McKnight were selected to the all-conference first team along with sophomore forward Peyton Gilmore and junior defender Lexi Vegoda. The awards did not stop there, however, as junior midfielder Victoria McKnight made the second-team and freshmen defenders Brooke Herber and Allison Falvo made the All-Rookie team. With seven total honorees, the Bearcats set a program record for most selections in one season.

With the No.1 seed, BU entered the postseason as the favorites, earning a first-round bye. In the AE semifinals match, the team found itself matched up against a familiar opponent, in-state rivals UAlbnay. These two teams have extensive history, but you only have to look back to last season where the Great Danes knocked the Bearcats out of the playoffs with a 2-0 victory. The rematch did not disappoint as both teams were driven to knock out their SUNY counterparts. After 90 minutes, the score was knotted up at two goals each. In the first overtime, Binghamton fired what it thought to be the game-winning goal, but less than five minutes later, Albany found the equalizer.

Despite another overtime period, neither team could close things out, resulting in penalty kicks. Both sides capitalized on its first two attempts, but Scott went on to save the Great Danes’ next three attempts, catapulting the Bearcats into the AE title match.

Unfortunately, the title match did not result in the same outcome as the semifinal. Binghamton found itself on the opposite side of things as it fell to UNH in penalties 3-2.

BU has certainly exceeded expectations, and although they did not reach the NCAA Tournament, there are more positives to take away from this season. This season proved that Binghamton can and is a serious contender in the AE for the foreseeable future, especially with six freshmen and 12 sophomores currently on the roster. We look forward to the future of this program and what they will accomplish in the years to come.