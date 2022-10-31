In discussions about race, participation points encourage performative activism from white students.

This semester, I began to understand why people have a problem with participation points. In my Sociology 100: Social Change: Intro Sociology course, more often than not, participation points promote surface-level discussions instead of deep and meaningful conversations. That, however, is not what strikes me as the most damaging part of participation points in that class. I have noticed that when white students raise their hands to participate when we discuss issues of race, their remarks usually don’t provide much substance. It seems most of their comments are just efforts to prove that they aren’t racist and don’t play a role in the subjects of discrimination we discuss. White students often cite examples of family members, cultures and communities in which they’ve witnessed racism — these comments don’t contribute to actual dialogue, but rather redirect the conversation to their own beliefs and activism. While it is still important that white students participate, it would be more productive if white students asked questions — for clarification, for example — instead of making these performative comments.

However, I can understand why this happens. I’ve noticed that even when I don’t have much to contribute to a conversation, I still feel like I should say something so that I’ve participated for the day. When participation is graded in courses that discuss issues regarding race, white students talk over students of color on issues they have no real experience with. In these situations, listening to and engaging in conversations with students of color is more beneficial and rewarding than trying to gain participation points. I don’t think it is fair to expect students of color to represent an entire group or pressure them to participate, so it may also be beneficial if educators encouraged students of color to share their experiences through safe and anonymous discussion posts or forums. This way, educators can present these experiences to the class if the students themselves do not feel comfortable doing so.

Participation points shouldn’t be eliminated completely, as they encourage students to pay attention and value learning. They should go beyond comments made in class to presentations or questions answered individually. An essay or reflective paper can allow educators to see individual students’ understanding of topics and the real connections they are making between the material and their own lives.

Discussion sections have been proven beneficial for this issue, since smaller groups encourage more meaningful and involved conversations. Still, the best thing to do in classes covering issues of race and identity is to implement progressive stacking, “a technique used…to ensure minority voices are heard by allowing members of minority communities to speak before members of majority communities.” Last spring, Professor Ana Maria Candela faced unprecedented backlash and disrespect from students and staff for implementing this practice in her syllabus, and was told by the school that she violated the faculty handbook. A white male student even accused her of violating Title IX. Candela has since resigned from Binghamton University, which makes me question where the priorities of the school lie. Shouldn’t the school prioritize meaningful education and equality over the participation points of a portion of bothered students?

If I have learned anything from studying sociology so far, it is that understanding history and its present consequences is the most important step to recognizing our respective roles in facilitating discrimination and prejudice. White people often feel attacked when people of color begin talking about their oppression or the discrimination they face, which is evident in the counterproductive comments that some white students make in class. If white students paid attention to what their peers of color shared in class instead of worrying about what they should say next, then they would stop pointlessly trying to defend themselves and take away more meaningful lessons from class.

Progressive stacking should be implemented again in classes, especially those pertaining to sociology, but I think this system would work best if participation grades were not based on comments made in lectures. Discussion sections provide smaller groups, conversation that can be more impactful and opportunities for presentations or quizzes, which can contribute to participation points. This way, white students should not be worried that their grades will suffer because of progressive stacking. There will be no obvious incentive to participate in the lecture with this structure, but, even if fewer people participate, the conversation will be more meaningful because people won’t be participating for the sake of participation.

Additionally, if more meaningful conversations take place in lectures, students will likely do better on exams and papers, which are weighed more significantly in their final grades. Educators should also encourage white students to ask their peers of color questions, and comment on things that changed their perspective on an issue or opened their eyes to something they didn’t know before. This could also be done in the form of discussion posts or surveys.

Even though progressive stacking would not affect white students’ grades, I understand the concerns that it would. However, these worries are born out of ignorant defensiveness. Even so, though, academic validation is not everything, and the most important thing is what students take away from classes. When you realize a conversation is not one you need to or can contribute to, step back and try to listen to and learn from those actively affected by an issue because it will only enhance your education and success in a class.

