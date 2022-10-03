Styles' authenticity and unique style has attracted a devoted fan base.

For the past 12 years, Harry Styles has been a household name — originally for his role in the X Factor boyband One Direction. Since then, his solo career has taken him places he never thought possible. Much of Styles’ success can be attributed to his fans. For the past two years, Styles has consistently sold out shows on his iconic Love on Tour. Fortunately for Styles, he’s accumulated a massive fanbase over the years, partly due to his humility and the homage he pays to the ones who’ve been supporting him since his X Factor days. Fans of Styles never fail to impress, showing up to his concerts decked out in red carpet worthy attire and always wearing a boa. Styles always makes it a point to interact and share every moment he can with his fans. On many occasions, he’s even remembered fans from previous shows. On Sept. 21, Styles performed his last night of his Madison Square Garden residency with a surprise announcement from American TV personality Gayle King. She proclaimed that Styles had officially surpassed the record for the most shows performed consecutively at MSG. A banner now hangs from the rafters at MSG in his honor. Styles humbly thanked his fans for this milestone in his music career — “And anytime when you come to Madison Square Garden and you see that [banner] you’ll remember that’s because of you,” Styles had said. “It’s ours.”

Styles never fails to make a good impression. Besides being a global heart-throb, his fame hasn’t led him astray from his genuine nature. Other celebrities have naturally been drawn to his shows and the irresistible atmosphere of love and kindness that radiates before, during and after. His shows are accompanied by a full band and brass section, all of whom dance, sing and love performing just as much as Styles. His fans show up ready to go — it’s like going to a concert with all of your friends, except none of you really know each other. Styles’ emphasis on love and kindness is largely important as it promotes being a good person. His song “Treat People with Kindness” rings through each venue he performs at, becoming one of his most iconic moments each time. During his MSG residency, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Jimmy Fallon, Drew Barrymore, Madonna, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt — to name a few — all came out to see Styles perform. You would assume that once a person has Madonna attend their show, they are destined to head for the classic mega star attitude, but, for some reason, we never see Styles’ ego in this way.

In August 2022, Rolling Stone released an issue about Styles. They highlighted his newest album, Harry’s House, his two upcoming movies, his fans and other issues, like therapy and his sexuality. Despite being an iconic household name, Styles has become quite good at keeping his private life secret, which has unfortunately led to a handful of rumors and assumptions about him over the years. His lack of addressing rumors or reacting to tabloids is part of the reason his fans trust him so intensely. It’s easy to get wrapped up in what others think of you and try to impress anyone and everyone, especially in this generation of constant media circulation. Styles, being as famous as he is, not showing upsetting behavior to the media is a great example for his fans. If you know who you are, then there’s no sense in letting others control your narrative.

“’When I’m working, I work really hard, and I think I’m really professional,” Styles once said. “Then when I’m not, I’m not. I’d like to think I’m open, and probably quite stubborn, too, and willing to be vulnerable.” His continued honesty, comfort, happiness and love that he shows in the spotlight is a constant reminder of his gratitude. Many fans have made Styles into a comfort person for them — a reminder that despite what the rest of the world may be saying about you, you are the only person in control of your destiny, success and overall happiness.

This became evidently true when Styles addressed his sexuality in the Rolling Stones article. Over the years, Styles has embraced gender fluidity in his fashion, which I think has become more normalized recently as well. More and more individuals are okay with shopping in both the men’s and women’s sections. While this cannot be wholly attributed to Styles, his influence is there. Styles has been under fire for “queerbaiting” because of his appearance. However, these claims are debunked by fans and defenders, who have pointed out the unfairness in the obsession with labeling an individual based on their creative and artistic choices. Again, Styles’ upfront ability to roll this off his back and continue to perform in the way that has made so many fans and himself happy is just another reason why his approach to his career has granted him so much success. In late October, Styles will be starring in the book-based film “My Policeman,” in which he’ll be playing Tom, a policeman who falls in love with a museum curator and has to keep their same-sex relationship a secret as Styles’ character is set to marry a woman in the film. Styles was drawn to the film’s storytelling of both love and wasted time.

Overall, Styles’ continued openness and fearlessness in music, acting and fashion are the backbone of his 12 years of success. Styles is unapologetically himself and continues to promote this mindset to his fans. His resilience and fearlessness in trying new things while staying true to his fans is what carries him through the industry and makes him desirable to so many. There’s no doubt that Styles will continue to impress and break boundaries.

Madison Stolarski is a senior majoring in English.