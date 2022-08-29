Highlighting fields like biodesign will inspire optimism and motivation in the public.

The tremendous weight of how hopeless humans feel toward saving their planet overpowers any desire to act. Thinking back to news stories I have seen addressing environmental issues, there is almost always an appeal to the audience’s fear in a desperate attempt to evoke their understanding of the problem’s size. However, to get the public to act on such urgent environmental crises, outlets could perhaps give their audience hope instead, reminding them that some issues can be solved or improved. As Washington Post news reporter David Montgomery revealed, “While we haven’t reached the climatic tipping point beyond which planetary doom is sealed — yet — it feels as though we are arriving at a psychological tipping point.” This seems to be true for many people in our current society, including myself at some points. Reading headlines like, “Only 11 Years Left to Prevent Irreversible Damage from Climate Change, Speakers Warn During General Assembly High-Level Meeting,” makes people feel like it’s far too late to attempt to outweigh the carelessness of previous generations. Spinning these kinds of articles to focus on solutions rather than ongoing damage to the environment would be more effective in encouraging action.

According to an article from The Guardian, climate change reporters and reporters in general, gravitate toward tragic events and neglect to cover smaller details of events and potential solutions, which end up submerged under a heap of terror. This is likely the reason that environmental solutions are brushed off so often. Growing fields like biodesign have made a promising impact and have the potential for further development. Biodesign uses sustainable resources and processes to build structures and products that are better for the environment. To do this, living organisms are used rather than toxic chemical materials, which also enhances the quality of the products. Shouldn’t we focus on the progress we’ve made in fields like biodesign? According to Meg Miller of Fast Company [HYPERLINK: https://www.fastcompany.com/3067449/a-guide-to-the-134-billion-biodesign-industry], biodesign is not only a turning point in environmental technology, but the growing movement also creates more opportunities for scientists and designers, as the fields overlap. However, most of the public is oblivious to this progress because it has been clouded by negativity. A study in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that “environmental quality perception has a significant effect on public depression.” This is likely due to the media’s negative selective coverage of environmental updates. For example, recent achievements such as a pushback on fossil fuels in 2021 are buried under a swarm of horror stories silencing the hope for environmental restoration in the media.

The terror infused into news coverage regarding environmental problems is not completely useless — however, it does drain hope for many viewers. The popular approach of news outlets to evoke fear in audiences may not be the motivator that it may intend to be. The tragic events caused by environmental change are covered drastically more than potential solutions are. I’d much rather read something exciting about environmental progress that inspires motivation instead of feeling like any action I take would be of no help. The progress in environmental repair should be highlighted much more often than it is in popular media — especially at a time when the planet is so close to permanent damage, as the public would likely find positive news both refreshing and inspiring. Media should encourage appeals that will give the public environmental hope by promoting successes and solutions, yet the majority of current stories focus on the failure our generation will struggle to save.

Alexis Fischer is a junior double-majoring in English and environmental studies.