Pipe Dream welcomes incoming students with advice from our E-Board.

Although pre-college nerves are to be expected, there is a lot to look forward to entering college. Here, Pipe Dream’s staff offer our advice to incoming students and welcome you to the Binghamton University community!



Hamza Khan, Editor-in-Chief: “You’ll come into college with a lot of preconceptions and expectations, many of which may not be met. As you spend more time here, however, you’ll learn to value what’s truly important.”



Sam Lillianthal, Arts & Culture Editor: “Being a freshman is scary, but exploring every path will forge more paths for you and give you opportunities you never knew you were capable of.”



Jack Oh, Sports Editor: “Have fun! Try not to get caught up in what your peers are doing and make the most of your own experience. Everything will work itself out if you let it.”



Jacob Knipes, News Editor: “Don’t overcommit yourself to just one thing. Your freshman year should be a time of exploration and new adventures. Try to gain as many diverse experiences as you can, so you can find what you like and focus your energy on it later. Put yourself out there and don’t think that these experiences will just come to you either. Also, take full advantage of Restaurant Week.”



Lia Richter, Copy Desk Chief: “Don’t beat yourself up over moments of awkwardness or confusion. Everyone has had an experience like that, and they will all make for great stories.”



Steven Yeung, Tech Manager: “Realize that everyone is growing and changing and starting a new chapter in their life. This is new for everyone, so take chances and enjoy the moment. Get comfortable with being uncomfortable.”



Michael Golann, Photo Editor: “Come into college willing to try something new or put yourself out there beyond your comfort zone! It is normal to make mistakes, but don’t beat yourself up over them.”



Bella Daidone, Design Manager: “Talk to people! Everyone is just as nervous as you are about making friends, but I’ve made some of my best friends by just sparking conversations with people in class. It never hurts to try or put yourself out there.”



Harry Karpen, Managing Editor: “Don’t let schoolwork get in the way of your social life — both are important. Make time to meet people and have fun! You’re going to remember the time you spent with friends more than the 8 hours studying in Bartle.”



Doris Turkel, Opinions Editor: “Take advantage of the opportunities and resources at BU. Take interesting and challenging courses, form relationships with professors, join clubs and organizations and become involved in the University and Broome County community.”