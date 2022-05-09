In my time at Binghamton University and in Pipe Dream, I have not only learned to be a designer who is committed to contributing to work that makes a positive impact, but I have made some of my closest friends and created so many fond memories.

While I will always look back to college as one of the most winding and wavering roads of my life that I’ve had to navigate, I am grateful to be graduating with so many experiences and lessons under my belt that will help prepare me for anything else life can bring me.

I would like to thank my parents, sister and grandparents for all of their love, support and encouragement. I would also like to thank my uncle for being both my personal mentor and my friend through it all.

I’d like to thank my best friend Matt, my cousin Nick and all of my friends from Pipe Dream and my graphic design courses for some great memories. I hope that I will continue to make everyone proud, and I know that my college experience and triumphs will allow me to be able to do that. Best of luck to all the future Pipe Dream contributors!

Zachary Hiller is a senior majoring in graphic design and is Assistant Design Manager.