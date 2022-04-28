This summer is the perfect time to reevaluate trends.

I don’t know if I am the only one who gets TikToks telling me what’s in and what’s out on my “For You” page, but I find each one so riveting. To break this down, many people, particularly at the start of 2022, compiled lists of items, activities or ideologies that should be considered normal or trendy — the “ins.” Along with this was a list of things that have been trendy in the past, but need to be tossed to the side. These TikToks are all in good fun, and I don’t think any of them should be taken seriously — especially considering the fact that the federal income tax has been deemed as “out” in one video. I believe that these lists should be reevaluated for summer 2022. We Binghamton University students have defrosted from a long, cold winter, and we are ready to reinvent ourselves. So, in the name of reinvention, here are my summer ins and outs for us college-aged young’uns.

In:

1. Catching a sip

There is just something about completing an activity with a drink in hand. Got a study session? Grab a cold brew to energize. Going on a drive around town with friends? Calls for a Starbucks refresher. Want to treat yourself after a long day at work? Matcha or bubble tea will be your best friend. I know that all my ladies love to catch a sip.

2. Sunscreen

I am talking specifically about rub-in sunscreen — the spray-on sunscreen has let us down too many times. A good lather of sunscreen every hour or two on days with ultraviolet indexes higher than five will help all of us. Don’t get me wrong, being tan is also “in,” but we have to keep our skin safe while getting a nice, warm glow. Properly applied sunscreen will have you skipping the ripe tomato stage and easing directly to sun-kissed. I recommend SPF 45 to 50, and don’t waste your time on anything more. No matter what your mom told you, sunscreen above SPF 50 isn’t as effective as you would think. SPF 100 isn’t twice as protective as SPF 50. In fact, it only blocks 1 percent more of UV radiation than SPF 50.

3. Hot pink

It’s not cheugy, it’s glamorous. Hot pink has taken a much-needed timeout after years of being the forefront of every Victoria’s Secret PINK or Justice collection. And while I am loving this era of earth tones full of greens and browns, I think summer is the perfect time to let out our inner child with hot pink everything.

4. The word “slay”

Contrary to the hot pink, “slay” is cheugy, but it is still glamorous. Finished an assignment? Slay. Beautiful weather outside. Slay. Cupcake Wednesday at the Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center: absolute slay. Slay isn’t just a word — it is a new way of life.

5. Hot girl walks

You don’t need to be a “hot girl” to take a hot girl walk. You can be anyone under the sun. You may ask, “What is a hot girl walk?” It’s simple really. It’s just a way to get up and move your body. You don’t need to be lifting everyday, but you also don’t need to sit in bed all day either. A hot girl walk is when you put on some white sneakers — always in — and take a stroll through your neighborhood, or even around campus. You can have your headphones in and listen to Emma Chamberlain’s latest podcast episode, a Megan Thee Stallion playlist or just listen to your own thoughts. It can relieve stress and keep our minds and bodies free. Slay!

Now, let’s get to the juicy stuff.

The outs:

1. Music festival outfits

Not to be the person who says “I only go for the music” when talking about festival fashion, but I am seriously bored of it all. Coachella, a two-weekend music festival in Indio, California, provided the public with many celebrity outfit posts on Instagram. Not only have we seen it all before, but the outfits are usually really expensive, enticing many noncelebrities to buy the fast fashion dupe instead, which often isn’t sustainable or environmentally friendly. If you find yourself attending the Governors Ball this summer — Coachella’s poorer, East Coast stepsister — then just wear something out of your closet and enjoy spending time with your friends while listening to Kid Cudi.

2. Athleisure

You are either going to the gym or you’re not. We need to take the Lululemon and Athletica jackets off, regardless of the Brazilian butt lift effect it’s giving, and put on some regular clothes. Yoga pants can stay for everyday living, but everything else can exclusively be for hot girl walks.

3. Single-use plastic

Even though many companies have transitioned to friendlier, biodegradable plastics, single-use plastics are still very common in food products and other packaging. Snapple transitioned from their glass bottle to a plastic bottle, because this plastic takes around one-quarter of the energy to produce compared to its glass counterpart. Unfortunately, this plastic will take longer to decompose, and frankly, the iced tea doesn’t taste as good anymore. This summer we should try taking baby steps. Bring a reusable cup next time you go to Starbucks and ask them to make the drink using that cup.

4. Avocado toast

I know, I know, I may be out of line with this one. But did you know that there was an avocado shortage this February? The government had closed the borders on avocados being imported from Mexico, the country from which the United States obtains 80 percent of its avocados. The ban has since been lifted, but I still believe we should take some time away from avocado toast and start looking toward brighter and trendier foods. That being said, guacamole is still in, even if it costs extra.

The list could go on and on, but I don’t want to cause too much of a ruckus. Maybe you don’t agree with the ideas I have thrown out, but I encourage each and every one of you to make your own personal list and use it as a survivor’s guide for this summer.

Annie Dineen is a freshman majoring in chemistry.