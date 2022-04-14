Fans can find ways to enjoy art without supporting problematic creators

Ever since I was young, I have had an unhealthy obsession with “Harry Potter.” I loved the books, movies and games. I had hundreds of collectibles and spent a great deal of money on furthering my obsession. That was until a few years ago, when it came out that J.K. Rowling, the creator of this magic universe, was not so magical herself. It turns out that she is very transphobic, and has a horrid amount of racist and antisemitic tropes in her books that I was blind to as a child. This was heartbreaking to me and many fans. How could someone who had opened so many doors for me be so close-minded and cruel? At the time, I didn’t know what to do. I tried my hardest to drop everything related to “Harry Potter,” but abandoning something you have spent your whole life loving is difficult. To be honest, as much as I hated Rowling, I didn’t want to give up “Harry Potter” — all I wanted was a middle ground. Is it possible to stand up for what I believe in and still love Hogwarts and the magical world? Is it possible to separate the art from the artist?

This is actually a very common dilemma nowadays, stemming from society’s increased intolerance for racism, homophobia and other forms of prejudice. To be honest, I am extremely grateful for the attentiveness to detail because I like knowing who I am supporting and what they believe in. However, with this increased awareness comes a lot of information that you might wish you didn’t know. Some examples of this are artists Morgan Wallen and DaBaby. Fans were upset with both artists after Wallen was seen on video using a racial slur, whereas DaBaby made homophobic comments on stage surrounding gay communities and HIV diagnoses (3,4). These are both very talented artists who have said and done bad things. Still, their fan bases are massive, and they continue to make millions of dollars without having to suffer the consequences of their own actions. There is a great debate over whether we can still be fans of problematic artists while knowing what they have said and what they believe in. In my opinion, it’s all about balance. Listening to musicians like Wallen or DaBaby while understanding that they have said very offensive things is still OK. Ultimately, it is up to the offended community to decide if the artist’s work is acceptable or not. Art in itself may be untouched by a creator’s problematic ideals, but those unaffected by these forms of discrimination may not understand how it affects others.

You can continue to listen to Wallen or watch the “Harry Potter” movies, but it is crucial to understand what these artists did wrong. They must be held accountable for their actions and understand that, as famous people, they will be judged for problematic beliefs and decisions. The easiest way to hold artists accountable is to hit them where it hurts — their wallets. If consumers continue to give them money, they think their behavior is acceptable, when it is clearly not. If you can find a way to not financially support artists while still enjoying their content, take that route. Some examples of strategies for doing this include buying independently made “Harry Potter” merchandise instead of Rowling’s, or listening to covers of music from problematic artists rather than the original song. You can also explore different fan experiences to help distance yourself from problematic artists. For example, I have found a new branch of the “Harry Potter” fandom that loves the Wizarding World but tries to change lore that is harmful to nonwhite or Jewish communities, leaving Rowling as far in the past as possible.

Another way to respond to this predicament is by arguing that art belongs to the fans, not the artist. The music Wallen writes carries a lot of country heritage, and country fans can interpret his works in their own way. The same goes for fans of literature by problematic authors. Avid fans have created whole other fictional universes and stories based upon the original narratives. They have written in LGBTQ+ characters and given life to characters that the original authors left in the background. Art is extremely personal, and nothing that artistic creators say or do will ever take away that connection.

Overall, I believe that separating the art from the artist is possible. Books, music and movies belong to the fans. We are the ones that make the wheels turn, and can make sure artists are held accountable for their behavior. We have to remember to keep our celebrity role models in check, but we can also enjoy the music and stories we love. Don’t let someone else’s bad decisions ruin your happiness, as long as it doesn’t harm others.

Nicolette Cavallaro is a junior majoring in psychology.