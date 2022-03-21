Taxing menstrual products exacerbates period poverty

Tampons are still taxed in 30 states, putting people who menstruate at a financial disadvantage. However, this financial burden does not impact all menstruating people equally, as lower-income households face greater issues. With the added financial burdens of the COVID-19 pandemic, many individuals have struggled to pay for items like tampons and pads. For this reason, menstrual products should not only not be tax-free in all states, but should be covered by food stamps for those financially insecure. Individuals with periods who are unable to afford such items should not feel uncomfortable attending places like school or work because of a biological process that impacts people everywhere.

According to Global Citizen, menstruating people pay around $1,773 on period products throughout their life, with about $100 to $225 of that total coming from the tampon tax alone. However, they point out that this number could be significantly lower if tampons were tax-free. For some, these numbers may seem insignificant, but to financially insecure individuals, these totals are huge. The tampon tax is a way for the state to collect more money each year, which is why it still exists in the majority of states. For example, Global Citizen also points out that California, which stopped taxing tampons in 2020, will lose nearly $55 million in earnings each year by getting rid of the tax on both tampons and diapers. This means California must make up for this loss by increasing taxes on other items, which many people may be opposed to. However, the essentiality of period products should qualify them as a good that should not be taxed.

Getting one’s period unexpectedly is something most menstruating people deal with. In this situation, people who do not have period products on them must scramble to find them. This can be a stressful and highly uncomfortable situation in educational as well as professional environments. However, for other individuals, having no period products can be more than an issue of forgetfulness, but one of affordability. Financially insecure menstruating individuals face the monthly struggle of being unable to afford period products. In the United States, about 22 million women are impoverished. Sadly, individuals who cannot afford menstrual products must resort to other unsanitary means of dealing with menstruation, such as using clothing items, newspapers or toilet paper. One way to combat this sanitation issue is to allow those who are eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to use their benefits toward not only food items, but also hygiene products such as tampons. Menstrual items, like food and medication, are essential goods that are necessary to maintain proper sanitation and good health.

Unfortunately, the lack of access to period products also disproportionately impacts the LGBTQ+ community. During the COVID-19 pandemic, LGBTQ+ couples reported facing higher rates of food insecurity. A survey by the U.S. Census Bureau found that almost 37 percent of LGBTQ+ individuals faced financial insecurity. Comparatively, of those who do not identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community, about 25 percent of people reported being financially insecure. Individuals facing financial issues, especially during a pandemic, should not have to worry about being taxed on necessary items. This tax forces people who are already marginalized, like LGBTQ+ couples, to suffer even more in terms of access to period products. Additionally, the tampon tax emphasizes the larger issue of gender inequality.

Leading the way to a more equitable experience in education, California Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia introduced an act signed by Governor Gavin Newsom named the Menstrual Equity for All Act of 2021. The act requires public schools to provide free menstrual products in gender-neutral and women’s restrooms, and for state colleges and community colleges in California to provide them in at least one easily accessible location on campus. This act also requires that, in addition, one male restroom in sixth-to 12th-grade schools must contain these free period products. While many schools keep free menstrual products in spaces such as the nurse’s office, this forces individuals to take the time to ask for necessary products, instead of having them immediately available to them in the bathroom. Due to the stigma surrounding menstruation, individuals may also feel embarrassed having to ask for a period product. Therefore, Garcia’s Menstrual Equity for All Act of 2021 will alleviate some of the stress children, teens and young adults face when menstruating in school.

Menstruation also prevents many individuals from attending school at all. In fact, one study found that 80 percent of menstruating teenagers reported missing classes themselves, or knowing friends who missed classes, due to inaccessible period products. Therefore, equality of education becomes an issue when menstruating individuals are unable to afford period products and are not provided free ones in school restrooms. For this reason, more states should institute similar measures to the public schools and colleges in California.

Gender inequity as it relates to affordable and accessible period products for menstruation is a serious issue that impacts one’s educational and daily life. In order to combat this, all states should repeal sales taxes on menstrual products and should allow the use of assistance program benefits, such as SNAP, for these items. Additionally, states should consider implementing similar programs, such as the Menstrual Equity for All Act of 2021 in California, to promote a more equitable learning environment.

Kathleen Lion is a senior majoring in history.