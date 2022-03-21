In the first Opinions column of its kind, the Opinions staff asked all of our columnists to discuss which media sources have impacted their life, and how they did so. Read on to learn more about some of our writers and their go-to sources. — Kaitlyn Liu, Opinions Editor

Max Kurant, Opinions columnist:

Modern social media has both sparked and dowsed my flame. My first forms of social media were Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and, of course, Google+ back in 2014. My interest for politics was first inspired by my seventh grade English teacher, and then I took it into my own hands by finding communities of people online who also cared about what I did. The next six years after that, Instagram became my main form of social media, and I would be the kid sharing 10 to 20 posts a day. It inspired me to join several political campaigns in high school where I met so many of my closest friends. I couldn’t be more thankful for what social media did for me then.

Eventually, like I said, it dowsed my flame. I don’t use social media to connect to people about politics or social issues now nor do I post much about my personal opinions. I’m grateful for where social media got me, but it just isn’t something I like engaging with anymore. As a person who deeply cares about the prominent social issues of the day, social media is just one of the many tools I can use now to get messages out to people and to learn about what’s happening around me.



Peter Proscia, Opinions columnist:

My primary source for staying up to date with current events is the digital edition of The New York Times. The clarity and arrangement of The New York Times’ front page, mixed with the variety of articles it presents, make it a highly engaging way to consume the news. I visit the site each morning to learn about recent affairs and am often coaxed down a rabbit hole of fascinating articles discussing topics ranging from the first sensual airline to the declining literacy rate in America. Since I am not regularly active on social media, if I want to remain in the loop for entertainment and pop culture info, I turn to BuzzFeed. While BuzzFeed has declined in popularity over the past few years and is definitely not a source I would rely upon for political commentary, I find that it is a great way to catch up on the latest celebrity drama and trends. It also allows me to feel like I still am a 19-year-old who can talk with his friends about mainstream topics instead of a 90-year-old man with obsolete references. The combination of The New York Times and BuzzFeed provides me with a well-rounded understanding of the world around me.

Zoe Brusso, Opinions columnist:

The first media outlet I truly tuned into was the National Public Radio (NPR). I recall car rides long and short where my father would turn on NPR, and I would let the conversations of the radio hosts wash over my ears. I would listen to these journalists spew information about the world existing outside of my car window, and my favorite part was when each journalist would go back and forth debating their opinions. NPR was my first awakening as to how the media gives an opportunity to learn about life, politics, current events and social issues. As I grew older, NPR furthered my interest in politics and human conversation, and I had a growing appreciation for the aforementioned opportunities nationwide media gives us. I began taking to other media outlets as well like Vox, Alma Media and even Instagram.

Desmond Keuper, Opinions intern:

Most of my favorite articles that I have read have come from The New York Times and Jacobin magazine. I usually find that both provide useful insight as well as unique, carefully analytical perspectives I might not have thought of myself.

But as things happen quickly, the preferred news source for many people, myself included, becomes quick scrolling, either through the headlines of The New York Times or the Instagram accounts of news sources like BBC and CNN. I find myself Googling events and occasionally reading through the likes of Reuters and Business Insider as I look for a this-or-that statistic to back up this-or-that claim that I want to make in a column. I become annoyed with what I consider “long-winded” pieces — I want cold hard facts.

When we go about things in this way, it becomes easy to misinterpret things and jump to conclusions without a fully developed understanding of situations. Even as I seek to create my own nuance and make judgments for myself in my own pieces, I rely on stylistic choices and modes of analysis that I developed reading those “long-winded” articles. I need to remind myself to listen to what others are saying, even if they deserve criticism, and to consider their analysis as I form my own opinions.

Doris Turkel, Assistant Opinions Editor:

While coping with the loneliness and isolation of beginning college during a pandemic, podcasts were my friends. It became a ritual of mine during my freshman year to listen to podcasts while I ran — it was, and still is, cathartic to go outdoors and exercise my body and brain. Although I am an avid consumer of written media, vocal storytelling is uniquely captivating and personal. I trust “This American Life,” “Radiolab” and “The New Yorker Radio Hour” podcasts to introduce me to a new idea, perspective or lifestyle in each episode through multiple voices. The “Dissect” podcast has offered me insight into music history and production, enriching the experience of listening to a few of my favorite musical artists, while a podcast like “LOUD” provided me an entrance to the wildly exciting and political world of early reggaeton music. Other podcasts like “That Neuroscience Guy,” “Unsung Science” and “WaterCooler Neuroscience” have also fed my growing interest in neuroscience and the biological underpinnings of behavior.

Over the past few years, podcasts have been conversation starters, academic supplements and sources of pure entertainment. A few of my favorite podcast episodes:

“In the Running” from “Radiolab”; “An Invitation to Tea” from “This American Life”; “Mass Incarceration, Then and Now” from “The New Yorker Radio Hour”; “Lauryn Hill: An Education” by “Dissect”; “What Happened to the Mosquitoes in Fresno?” from “Unsung Science”; “How our memory leads our eyes” from “WaterCooler Neuroscience”; “The God Spot” from “The Neuroscience Guy.”

Julia O’Reilly, Opinions columnist:

I started reading YourTango when my brother started writing for them. I thought it was the coolest thing — my brother’s name on a real, published article. At first, that’s all I cared about. But then I started reading past the byline. I found myself invested in the articles, both his own pieces and those of the people I met and got to know through their writing. I found myself becoming so captivated by the touching narratives hiding behind titles like “11-Year-Old Ukrainian Boy Travels 600 miles to Slovakia Alone With Relative’s Phone Number Written On His Hand.” They helped me discover my love for human interest stories. The pieces that take the story outside of a political or social realm, and within those of a human one. The stories that remind us that we’re all just people who are a part of a world that is so much bigger than ourselves.

Michael Toscano, Opinions columnist:



In my daily life, I consume media from a wide variety of sources. As a business major with interests in the stock and real estate markets, I turn to the Barron’s newspaper to stay up to date on the latest financial news. Their articles explore everything from stock picks and emerging technologies to the world’s most successful entrepreneurs. For a taste of current events, I often find myself reading The New York Times. In my opinion, their creativity and variety of topics is unmatched. Plus, they have Wordle. When I want to be exposed to new opinions, I choose The New Yorker. Their editorials are always unique and interesting, exposing me to an idea or topic I had never previously considered. For political news, I listen to the podcast “No Lie” by Brian Tyler Cohen. On his show, Cohen discusses the current political landscape and interviews prominent political figures — most recently, President Joe Biden on the war in Ukraine. All of these sources influence me on a daily basis and help me to stay well informed in my areas of interests.

Julie Ha, Opinions columnist:

A history teacher once asked me to analyze The Washington Post’s slogan, “Democracy Dies in Darkness,” in an attempt to emphasize the importance of transparent media and a well-informed populace. To that, I endlessly searched for the least biased news sources and mastered the art of fact-checking only to be recommended The New York Times by several peers.

Consulting The New York Times and consuming its depth of information became a daily habit. I appreciate hard facts and, in some cases, the colder they are, the better. The New York Times provides a blend of such facts with personal stories, capturing the essence of global crises, socioeconomic struggle, pandemic-fueled anxiety, etc. Yet, relying on hard facts and occasional anecdotes alone is rarely a case of saving democracy from darkness, as a hegemonic framework of “valuable information” necessitates a certain statistic or level of outrage before those unheard are ever considered worthwhile for an informed populace. While accounts of lived experiences are usually stripped of merit for accusations of bias, I consider them the original sources, or, as historiographers would esteem, “primary” sources.

As I indulge in my favorite forms of media, such as zines, the photography of Parminder Sekhon, the artwork of Ana Mendieta, the Lateral journal and lectures from the hilariously amusing Slavoj Žižek, I prioritize a healthy level of both skepticism and criticism in conjunction with and filtered through hard facts. In cherishing raw emotion and real people, I’ve learned to embrace the deeply nuanced nature of opinions — that is, should I have any — and to foster a fluid understanding of a vast and impalpable world.

Kadijah Kaba, Opinions columnist:

Joining TikTok in December 2019 led me to an array of videos ranging from dancing covers to self-introspection. As my interests changed, so did my “For You” page. I first started out with dancing videos, which then led to covers of songs. After a while, I began to watch other videos on sewing tutorials, home designs and life hacks. I noticed I liked TikTok because the content creators on the app created videos that allowed me to follow an idea, whether that be interior design or the process of creating a painting from conception to the final result. Their videos can encompass their art or the work behind it. Either way, I find TikTok extremely influential for my view on art and artists.

TikTok has made me appreciate the creations that artists put out in all mediums, such as photography, music or sculpture. Seeing people’s vision and art, whether through a video of the creation process or just rambling on a subject they are passionate about was refreshing. TikTok inspires me to be passionate about the things that I show interest in and pursue them, even if it may not be a life-changing thing. Before TikTok, I often ventured into creating art or starting hobbies with a goal of additional income. Now, I explore hobbies and topics of interest with curiosity and excitement to learn more about myself. I found out that hobbies are personal creations — snapshots of your growth that are preserved in time.

Jacob Wisnock, Opinions columnist:



As an Opinions columnist, one of my greatest shames is that I so often find myself behind the daily news cycle. A great deal of my media consumption consists of long-winded argumentative essays which inspire further research. Wikipedia is one of my most trusted sources when I’m just looking for facts on any particular subject. I often comb the sources of Wikipedia articles for further reading.

Media literacy is something that deserves more attention in high school classrooms. Nowadays, you can always find a source to confirm your worldview, so it’s important to consume media critically. I think Binghamton University is a good place to cultivate this skill. Pipe Dream offers students an opportunity to personally reach out to journalists. Our little media ecosystem helps inexperienced writers find criticism and grow. Likewise, it encourages students to question media contributors. I like that.

Madison Stolarski, Opinions columnist:

Social media is a major part of my everyday life. I especially find myself depending on TikTok or Instagram to explore the latest and newest trends. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the idea of social media influencers really blew up, creating the idea that really anyone can achieve fame — you just have to be in the right place at the right time. I wondered if I could achieve this too.

One aspect of media that I particularly love is the explosion of new fashion trends. I’ve seen trends resurface while people become more comfortable with style experimentation, especially because of new celebrity influencers. I’ve become more comfortable exploring fashion trends of my own, using social media to boost my confidence and have fun. I think people can look at social media as a downfall of our generation, but I’ve grown to see it as a means of creative expression and a great way to practice self love.

Willa Scolari, Assistant Opinions Editor:

In a black Honda Civic stuck in traffic on its daily route to school and work, a young girl is entranced with the information and knowledge her mother shared. That young girl was me. It was 2004, during the height of the presidential election, and my mom was explaining to me her frustration with the Republican Party. And me, being a 4-year-old who could barely grasp the idea of politics, was very intrigued by what my mother was so passionate about. My amazement regarding the way my mother knew everything about the world and news, how she formulated her opinions and how her confidence rolled off the tongue whenever she spoke only flourished as I grew up. I aspired to be as intelligent and powerful as she was. I would always ask her how she knew everything, how she always beat me in Trivia Crack or what she thought of a certain issue, and she always responded that the key to it was reading. I always saw The New York Times open on her phone or computer, so as soon as I got my first computer and phone, I downloaded the The New York Times app and turned on the notifications. Now in my final semester of college, I get a notification for The New York Times every morning and spend a few minutes reading the current news, formulating my own opinions and feeling as confident and passionate like my mother has always been.