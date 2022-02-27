Drug advertisements negatively impact patient-doctor relationships

As the screams of fans die, beer cans begin to fill our recycling bins and the last piece of confetti is swept up, we mark the end the 2022 Super Bowl. As someone who has no real interest in sports, my Super Bowl highlight is watching the creative, yet insanely expensive, advertising. As much as I hate to admit it, I am a sucker for watching companies try to gain my attention through short, pathos-filled spectacles. This year, however, after watching grown men collide and Dolly Parton promote cellular plans, I took a moment to reflect on the impact that everyday advertising has on the mental health of Americans.

Some would argue that the mainstream commercials that play during the Super Bowl and on daily TV are relatively harmless, which is true. Most of these ads, with their rambling actors and personified peanuts, while slightly manipulative, do not pose a significant risk to anyone. However, other types of commercials, namely those that discuss an issue that affects many and provide quick “solutions,” can negatively impact us in ways we are not privy to. The main culprit of this deception? Pharmaceutical advertisements.

Take, for instance, the promotion of Efinaconazole, an antifungal medication that was advertised during the 2015 Super Bowl. According to a 2020 study, after the ad aired, prescriptions for the drug increased by 91 percent. Whereas on the surface this may appear to mean that a large percentage of the American population suffering from fungal infections received the help they needed, research suggests Efinaconazole is not the best way to treat severe conditions, and therefore most likely did not benefit all those who were encouraged to take it.

These ads pray on hopeful sufferers, leading them to try to get their hands on miracle cures only to discover they cannot receive it, their doctor does not recommend it or that it simply doesn’t work. As a result, patients begin to greatly distrust medical professionals and even consider bypassing their advice, taking an advertised medication unsupervised. According to a 2020 study from The Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine, 23 percent of Americans would likely switch their health care provider if they were told by their primary doctor that they could not receive an advertised drug. Similarly, the data showed that over one third of Americans agreed that watching drug ads makes it seem as if medical consultation is not needed before taking commercialized medicine. Consequently, patients become frustrated and stressed with their medical care and begin to take medications that are unsafe for their consumption.

Some may claim that pharmaceutical ads might raise awareness for a certain condition or disorder and therefore have societal and medical value. However, the goals of these ads are to get people to take a certain medication. They are not made to support the research and social discussion of the ailments that they are showcasing. Thus, as aforementioned, the main impact they have is encouraging thousands of people to seek out a substance that will not help them alleviate their discomfort. The best course of action for those looking to aid other people dealing with a life-altering condition is to help them talk to their doctor about proper treatment plans and support not-for-profit organizations whose main goal is to raise awareness and fund research for that condition.

So, what can be done to avoid the dangers of advertising? Unfortunately, companies are never going to stop marketing as long as it remains profitable. And, with the expert knowledge marketing teams have on the human psyche, it will always be profitable. However, we as consumers are not powerless. We can shift the legislation that regulates what topics can and cannot be the focus of commercials. In fact, in 2015, the American Medical Association (AMA) advocated for Congress to ban drug ads. The movement is still ongoing and widely supported. In the meantime, the AMA has released a guide for medical administrations outlining ethical ways to approach patients exposed to harmful marketing. On a community-wide level, those who witness advertisements that appear to take advantage of certain suffering or underprivileged groups should respectfully address their concerns with the offending companies online or over the phone. Additionally, those who have been exposed to ads and had a negative experience should share their story in whatever forums they are able online and in print.

Before reaching for that telephone or credit card, all of us should consider whether a product is truthfully advertised and genuinely something that will improve our lives or if it’s just made to appear so. Be extra wary of medical advertisements and always utilize both your doctor’s opinion and your own independent research to decide whether a treatment is right for you. Diligence is key. After all, when advertisements feature utopia as a technicolor dreamscape combined with your average world, it is almost impossible to separate reality from fiction. With some more time and voices from the public, I am confident that the fight between marketing and public welfare can end with the latter as the victor.

Peter Proscia is a sophomore majoring in English.