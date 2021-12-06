A reliable, daring cast sets "Mission: Impossible" apart from other action films

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to read about why “Mission: Impossible” is the best action film franchise. This article will self-destruct in seven minutes.

Over the last 25 years, six “Mission: Impossible” films have been released, with two more set to come out in 2022 and 2023. Few action franchises have had the cultural impact that “Mission: Impossible” has, from iconic quotes like the one above to memorable set pieces and even to the tone-setting theme song. I believe that “Mission: Impossible” has deserved its reputation because of its excellent characters, awesome set pieces and ability to stay fresh.

The first reason that “Mission: Impossible” stands above all other action franchises is because of its characters. The main star of all the “Mission: Impossible” films is Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt, who is an agent for the Impossible Missions Force. Hunt is the perfect action hero, as he is equal parts charismatic and capable. His enthusiasm for saving the world is contagious through the screen, which causes the audience to naturally root for him. Hunt works so well as the emotional core of all the “Mission: Impossible” films because of his likability and passion.

The supporting characters of the franchise also shine, as the “Mission: Impossible” films have a recurring cast of characters that always deliver. Ving Rhames is excellent as the tech expert Luther Stickell, and he charms with his gentle giant persona. Similarly, Simon Pegg plays the nerdy and video-game-loving Benji Dunn, who seems to always get roped into helping Hunt. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Ilsa Faust, a mysterious figure whose allegiance is constantly shifting. Stickell, Dunn and Faust are all key to the “Mission: Impossible” franchise because they provide comic relief and help Hunt out when he needs backup.

In addition, the “Mission: Impossible” franchise features many memorable villains. One of the most notable is Owen Davian, played by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman in “Mission: Impossible III.” Although not physically menacing, Davian is incredibly smart and well connected, qualities which he uses to get the upper hand on Hunt. Another great villain is August Walker from “Mission: Impossible — Fallout,” played by Henry Cavill. Although Cavill is known for playing Superman, he gives a surprisingly evil, yet charming performance as Walker. Unlike Davian, Walker uses his physical strength as a weapon, which forces Hunt to outsmart him.

Beyond the characters in “Mission: Impossible,” the action set pieces also help the films stand above other action franchises. Cruise is famous for doing his own stunts, and this shows in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise, as there are countless examples of mind-bending stunts that Hunt performs. The most famous of these is from the original film in the series, “Mission: Impossible,” when Hunt is lowered into the CIA headquarters via rope in order to use a computer without touching the floor. Another great example is when Hunt had to scale the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, in “Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol,” and Cruise actually performed the stunt himself.

“Mission: Impossible — Fallout,” released in 2018, is the best example of Cruise’s dedication to making the franchise the best it can be. The film has numerous great action set pieces, from Hunt’s high-altitude, low-opening parachute jump to him climbing up the payload rope on a flying helicopter. Cruise famously broke his ankle while jumping across a London rooftop, but he also hung off a cliff in Norway, calling back to the rock climbing set piece in “Mission: Impossible 2.” What makes all of these set pieces so special is that they are actual stunts performed by Cruise, not just digital effects or green screen shots. In a world dominated by superhero films that have big, computer-generated fights at the end, “Mission: Impossible” stands out for its authenticity and dedication to putting the most thrilling scenes on the big screen.

One of the most impressive things about “Mission: Impossible” is how it has managed to stay running for over 25 years. Few action franchises last that long, and the ones that have often have to replace the lead actor, such as the “James Bond” franchise. “Mission: Impossible” has kept the same lead and supporting cast for its duration, as both Hunt and Stickell have appeared in every single Mission: Impossible film. The reason that the franchise has been able to last so long is that each film in the franchise adds something new and gives a different take on the story. “Mission: Impossible” is a spy thriller, “Mission: Impossible 2” is a straight-up action film and “Mission: Impossible III” is a love story at its heart. This keeps the franchise from getting stale, as each film is different from its predecessors.

Overall, I believe “Mission: Impossible” to be the best action film franchise due to its fun cast of characters, brilliant set pieces and longevity as a franchise. At the core of the franchise, Cruise leads the films with his charismatic persona and willingness to put his body on the line for a shot. Few action stars are willing to do that today, which is what makes “Mission: Impossible” stand out above the rest.

Elijah Engler is a freshman majoring in chemistry.