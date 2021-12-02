Focus on the present moment instead of stressing over the future

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! I really do mean it. However, in the midst of studying for finals, finishing up 50-slide presentations and polishing 10-page papers, many college students are blind to this magical time. You settle in after Thanksgiving, unpack your things and realize that you haven’t touched a textbook in five days. It dawns upon you that these next few weeks are going to be the grind of all grinds, including nonstop study sessions with no time to even try the Starbucks holiday menu — which I highly recommend. Will you even spend time with your friends before you return home for an entire month? I’d argue that these last two weeks of classes and one week of finals, while stressful, are some of the best in the entire year.

I am the type of person who always looks to the next exciting thing coming up. Big or small, whether a beach vacation or even a movie night, I am always focusing on the fun that has yet to come. Unfortunately, this isn’t always ideal because when you are consistently looking ahead, you miss what is right in front of you. As a freshman, going home for Thanksgiving was a dream, but it barely felt like a break. The number of friends and family that I saw in the span of five days was a whirlwind, and before I knew it, I was boarding the bus back to Binghamton University. I know the winter break will go much more slowly since we have a month and the holidays are only a select few days of festivities. Not to mention, having no school work will probably leave me mind-numbingly bored and thinking, “Wow, I wish I was back at school,” because, as I have mentioned, I can’t stop thinking ahead.

I think it’s time we all slow down and keep our minds and hearts in the present. So, while the end of the semester is stressful due to finals approaching, it is three weeks of college we will never get back. Here are some ways I suggest slowing down while simultaneously ramping up the holiday cheer.

First, study with friends. I know friends can be distracting while attempting to complete assignments. Even I have a few friends that I can’t make eye contact with in the library because I will burst out laughing at any minor noise or facial expression they make. But then again, you won’t be seeing some of these pals for a whole month, so you have to incorporate some productivity in with the fun. Grab a snack from the dining hall and sit in a quiet, scenic place to get a good vibe. Trust me, it will make your work more doable and increase your retention of the material.

Then, try to watch a holiday movie. You’re probably saying, “Well, who has the time?” But, realistically, you do. When you are getting ready for the day, maybe play one on your phone and watch it in segments. Watch some in the morning, maybe a scene or two during lunch and instead of scrolling on TikTok before you go to bed (you are all guilty) and finish the movie up. It can put you in a cheerful mood or even make you laugh at the predictable romantic tropes.

Maybe even play in the snow. Now, I’m not saying get in a scarf, hat and gloves and gallop through the Peace Quad with a sled dragging behind you. I just suggest that at least once, you grab some snow, pack it into a ball and toss it at one of your friends — preferably one with a sense of humor. Maybe the nostalgic feel of beating people with frozen rain will bring you back to the joy of winter when you were younger. And if it doesn’t, then it is still funny to throw a snowball at someone.

You could also try going to a basketball game — it is the season. Maybe it isn’t festive, but watching a game with friends will pull you away from your schoolwork for a little bit and reset your mind. The last time I went to a game, I grabbed some popcorn and even got a picture with Baxter (#winning). At the Events Center, you can catch the women’s team play the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. or the men’s team play Marist College on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. Go out and support your Bearcats!

If all else fails, you can’t go wrong with baking cookies. Whether you live on campus in a dorm or off campus in an apartment, we all have access to a kitchen with a working oven. Take the bus to Target or Wegmans and pick up some Pillsbury sugar cookie dough — the ones with the Christmas trees and reindeer, of course — or some Nestle Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough and bake a batch with some friends. It is delicious and easy to clean up. And if you can’t make it to the store, know that the dining hall always has a great selection of Entenmann’s desserts.

Lastly, take a walk. It sounds crazy, being that the thought of stepping outside into a fortress of cold can be unbearable at times, but walks relieve stress like nothing else. Just bundle up and swing around the perimeter of the Brain to clear some thoughts, breathe the mountain air and divert your eyes from your laptop for a change.

In no time, you will be making your way back home from BU, overly packed bags in hand. Take these weeks to slow down and focus on yourself rather than repeatedly saying, “I just need to finish this final, and then I am free.” While there is a lot to look forward to, there is also a lot right in front of your eyes.

Carol Dineen is a freshman majoring in chemistry.