Believing in a Jewish state should also mean supporting a two-state solution with Palestine

As a Jewish Democrat from New York, I find myself thinking about U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez quite a lot. I watch the video discussing her experiences with misogyny in the workplace, particularly on Capitol Hill, and I can’t help but identify with her. But I’m troubled by the way she addresses issues of anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism and the intersectionality that exists between the two.

Ultimately, anti-Semitism is not lacking on either side of the political aisle. Left-wing anti-Semitism is a more nuanced and complicated phenomenon. Anti-Semitism isn’t attributed to a political party, but rather a widespread sentiment in the United States, alarmingly on the rise over the past few years. In 2019, the Anti-Defamation League recorded the number of anti-Semitic hate crimes in the United States was higher than had ever been recorded.

I see a lot of confounding within that intersectionality of anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism, especially from some people identifying with the left. I’m an Israeli citizen and a daughter of a native Israeli woman. I hate Netanyahu just as much as my mother does, as much as many of my fellow Jewish and Zionist friends, maybe even as much as Ocasio-Cortez. I criticize his actions often and I pray that he loses his seat as prime minister of the state of Israel. I do not believe that Israel’s current government has the right political agenda, especially when it comes to Netanyahu’s goals of annexing parts of the West Bank and his alignment with far-right parties in creating his coalitions.

To be clear, far-right here doesn’t have the same meaning as it does in American politics. It has a more hawkish definition, often standing for annexation of territories such as the West Bank, like Netanyahu’s actions, as well as against a two-state solution. The left wing tends to be dovish, advocating for more collaboration with Palestinians. These wings further the point that this is in fact complicated, and that criticism is necessary. But denying Israel’s right to exist altogether shouldn’t happen. Ultimately, I am only citing my personal opinions and beliefs and I am trying my very best not to make generalizations or alienate anybody. I am still learning and I believe that anyone’s opinions on this topic are just as valid as those I’m sharing.

As part of this polarization in the states, we see a lot of sensationalism with regards to the issues of both Israel and Palestine. We see people going to either extreme, saying that only one nation has the right to exist. Ultimately that middle ground is something that I think a lot of people would agree with — that both nations should exist and that it should be a priority to achieve that. According to a Gallup poll from April of this year, there is widespread sympathy for those on both sides and recognition of rights of both peoples, so a two-state solution should not be out of the question. Additionally, there is a fairly widespread opinion among Americans that there should be an independent Palestinian state in the Gaza Strip and in the West Bank, while the same poll shows also widespread support for Israel. There’s a solid population of people who are for some form of a two-state solution. No one seems to consider the idea of a peaceful two-state solution because President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu haven’t really shown much regard for that sentiment. I couldn’t say whose fault that is and that isn’t the point, but that’s what I think we need. That’s the only way our children will stop dying on both sides.

I feel immensely proud to be half Israeli and half American. At the same time that I feel that pride, I dislike the leaders of both governments a lot. I believe that Netanyahu is, knowingly or unknowingly, perpetuating the long standing anti-Zionism on the left by neglecting the human rights of the Palestinians. I also believe that our president, in the United States, is neglecting the human rights of much of this country and I take immense issue with both of these facts.

There’s widespread villainizing of Zionists in the United States, even though our actual belief is that Israel has the right to exist and that has nothing to do with the atrocities that occur in the Middle East. This is largely due to the sensationalism of the extreme. Our role as Jews and/or Zionists in these atrocities is virtually nonexistent, especially as college students, compared to big shots who donate tons of money to further their agendas in Israel. On top of that, Zionism has nothing to do with the atrocities that Netanyahu has caused or let happen. It is simply the belief that Israel has the right to exist, such a bare minimum request that unfortunately comes into question so frequently, just as Palestinian people’s rights to their country are questioned.

I believe in the duality of pride in one’s country and criticism of it, its leaders especially. I believe in the duality of hating the president/prime minister and loving the country, in the duality of protesting and patriotism and while so many people consider it unpatriotic, I believe in the First Amendment right to criticize this country. It is incredibly patriotic to fight for the betterment of this nation and that fighting can take many forms. Whether it’s lobbying, protesting, taking legal action or running for office or voting, it is patriotic to love America despite its flaws, but also work to better it. The same goes for Israel. Generation Zers especially fight for policy change and change in leadership all the time. As a dual citizen, I make sure to always juxtapose my support and love for Israel with my anger toward its leadership. This doesn’t make me any less of a Zionist — it makes me more of one. I love Israel so much that I pray for the betterment of it. More than pray for it, I fight for it, lobby for it, contact my representatives to talk about it and most importantly, I learn about it. In some ways, that’s one of the truest forms of pride, to love but to recognize fault and to work toward changes.

I believe in the foundation of the United States, as well as the foundation of the state of Israel, and, although they took wrong turns in getting here, both countries are just as valid today as they were on their respective independence days. I also believe that Palestine should exist, and that it should function peacefully and in harmony with Israel.

Ultimately, Ocasio-Cortez seems to agree with this idea that a duality can exist between recognizing Israel’s right to exist and criticizing its leader.

“To conflate an individual leader or ego with being against the entire country, I think, is a hallmark behavior of folks like our president,” she said. “Just like we have the ability to criticize our president without being anti-American, I believe we can criticize the policies and decisions that the administration over there is pursuing without being against a country overall.”

As of 2011, there were more than 25,000 Jews living in New York’s 14th congressional district, the district which Ocasio-Cortez represents. Although unlikely that all of them are Zionists, it’s likely that she has many people in her constituency that would care to see what happens between America and Israel as well as Israel and Palestine. When my representatives are voting on something I find relevant to my cause, I do my best to contact them to ensure that they will vote in such a way that will continue America’s long standing relationship with Israel.

The United States’ relationship with Israel reaches further than President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu’s policies and it means far more than their relationship ever will. It ensures the safety and security of both countries in a number of mutually beneficial ways. Hopefully, in the future, it will mean that the United States will help Israel and Palestine forge a bond, leading to peace and an end to violence and bloodshed, but I don’t think either country’s current leaders will be the ones to make that happen.

Ariel Wajnrajch is a sophomore majoring in psychology.