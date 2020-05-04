Trusting your gut can lead you to new passions

Up until my senior year of high school, I wanted to major in dance at college. I’ve taken classes since I was 4 and got more into it at 8 when I joined a competition team. My plan was to double-major — dance, because I loved it, and then add a more career-focused major along the way.

I auditioned for dance programs. But by the end of the third program audition, I felt more exhausted than exhilarated. I thought more about the young adult book in my duffel bag than what sequence came next at the ballet barre. When the group audition ended and I got cut before the solo round, I was actually relieved.

This is not to say I still don’t love to dance. I’ve taken some of my favorite dance classes ever while in college and feel amazing every time I land a triple turn or master fast-paced choreography; I just realized it wasn’t what I wanted to do for most of my time in college. Instead, I wanted to see how I could turn my rekindled love of books into a career.

Thing is, I had already applied to colleges by this point and thought it was too late to research schools with publishing programs. When I got accepted to schools, I took a chance on Binghamton University. It was the only upstate school I applied to that I didn’t audition for — yeah, I felt awkward going somewhere I auditioned — and it had everything I was looking for in a college experience: a location a few hours from home, a large student population, tons of extracurriculars, an English department and a theatre department. Maybe it’d surprise me.

Not only have I met some of my best friends at BU, but in that cliche way books always mention, it ended up feeling like home. Whether sitting in a crammed booth in the Marketplace with Bing Stand-Up, on the bridge in the Fine Arts Building with Annabeth or at the desk in the Pipe Dream office between Opinions and Sports, I’ve felt my happiest. I don’t want these moments and the other moments like them to end, and frankly, it’s going to take me a while to accept that they have to.

In other words, I guess I ended up where I was meant to be.

To Mom, Dad and Lance, thanks for always believing in me, in whatever I wanted to do. I know I don’t say it enough, but I love you guys.

The Opinions half of Copinions — Evan, you probably already know this, but you’re my favorite meme. I’m going to miss you a lot and I’ll send you Snapchats when I finally make your goulash. Liz, I’m so glad we bonded so much this year. Thanks for always being a kind and supportive friend — I can’t wait to cheer you on at whatever you do next.

Copy contributors, it was great working with you all this year! You’ve all seriously improved so much, and for those not graduating, I know you all will keep killing it in the section. Ciara and Riccardo, you guys are going to be amazing leaders next year!

Lia, where do I start? I can’t believe how far we’ve come from you telling me to use my resources when I was a contributor. A lot of my favorite moments at Pipe Dream were with you, from when we discovered we both loved “Big Brother” to every Wednesday when we played trivia apps because we couldn’t go to Tom’s. You’ve taught me how to be an AP style-mastering boss and I’m going to miss being at the copy desk with you. I can’t wait to watch all the TV shows you write for one day and tell you how much I cried laughing.

Krissy, you were my first friend at BU and will always have a special place in my heart. Let’s hang in Albany and go to 99 Restaurants real soon!

Brian Carmeli, there’s nobody else I’d rather hang with at the Hinman Dining Hall Starbucks before closing to get free baked goods. Thanks for all the deep, meaningful conversations. I’m really going to miss us trolling each other at our on-campus jobs.

Brian Walsh, I’m pretty sure this is your sixth time mentioned in a Pipe Dream article. You’re the kindest person I know and you made my junior year of college one of the best years yet.

Ashley, my beautiful house. You’ve taught me what it means to grow as a person. I hope we never stop getting drive-thru food, talking about books and FaceTiming almost every day.

Annabeth, you knew this was coming. From the fourth floor of Onondaga Hall to the Pipe Dream office, you’ve been in almost every part of my college experience. You’ve encouraged me to do things I never thought I would do and brought out the best in me time and time again. I love you to Walt Disney World and back and I can’t wait to be best friends for the rest of our lives.

Cherie Litvin is a senior majoring in English and assistant copy desk chief.

